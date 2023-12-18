Good Morning Britain stars send touching message to Kate Garraway and husband Derek Draper

Good Morning Britain hosts Richard Madeley and Charlotte Hawkins have sent a touching message of support to Kate Garraway as her husband, Derek Draper, “fights for his life” in hospital.

The broadcaster is currently by her seriously ill husband's bedside after he suffered a heart attack while battling the devastating effects of Covid.

On Monday’s edition (18 December), the presenters began with a message to their colleague.

“We wanted to start with an update,” Hawkins stated. “You’ve seen that Derek, Kate’s husband, is sadly very poorly at the moment.

“We want to let Derek, Kate and the whole family know we are thinking of them, and that we’re sending them our very best wishes.”

Madeley added: “It is a very difficult time,” to which Hawkins said: “Extremely difficult. Lots of love.”

The Good Morning Britain co-host has spent recent years caring for her husband, a former political lobbyist, after he contracted Covid in March 2020, leading to a long stint in hospital in a medically induced coma.

Since then, he has required around-the-clock care, provided by Garraway, 56, and a team of healthcare professionals.

Kate Garraway, with her husband Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway, after being made an MBE (AP)

According to a new report by The Sun, Draper, 56, recently suffered a heart attack that has left him “fighting for his life”, while Garraway has allegedly pulled out of her TV and radio jobs for the foreseeable future.

“Everyone is praying for a miracle,” a source told the publication.

“Derek suffered a massive heart attack earlier this week which has left him fighting for his life all over again.

“It was sudden and a shock as he had been doing so well and was in great spirits, looking forward to Christmas at home with the family.

“This setback has been a huge blow for his family and all the people caring for him.”

The source added that Garraway is “by his side 24 hours a day” and is willing him on through this latest health obstacle.

“Derek has fought so many times, and always, against all odds, come out the other side,” the source continued.

“Kate has been utterly incredible – by his side while being an amazing mum to Darcey and Billy, and trying to manage their expectations of a family Christmas.”

The Independent has contacted representatives of Kate Garraway for comment.

Kate Garraway (Getty Images)

Garraway and Draper have been married since 2005 and share two children: a 17-year-old daughter named Darcey, and a son named William (”Billy”), 14.

Last month, Garraway shared that Draper had been re-admitted to the hospital during an appearance on Loose Women.

“He’s actually back in the hospital at the moment, I haven’t talked about this, but not the horrific drama fortunately, because there have been lots of referrals and cancellations,” she said on the ITV panel programme, adding that it was for “something that began last year that he needed the second part of”.

“So, it’s a positive hospital thing, but hopefully won’t be in for too long.”

The broadcaster has spoken at length about the difficulties of managing Draper’s condition and the emotional impact it has on them both. Currently, Draper has no physical mobility and needs to be held upright by two people five times a day to bear any weight.

“The truth is he’s terribly, terribly depressed,” she told The Sunday Times in September.

“I think sickness is selfish,” she continued. “Selfish in the sense that it does strip you of your empathy. He does get very emotional about the strain this has put on me.

“But when someone’s body doesn’t work, their brain can’t make anything or anyone else a priority.”