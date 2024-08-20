Good Morning Britain viewers call for new regular presenter

Good Morning Britain viewers have called for a change in the regular presenting line-up.

The early morning ITV programme, usually helmed by Susannah Reid, benefits from a rotating panel of co-hosts including Kate Garraway, Adil Ray, Ed Balls, Richard Madeley, and more.

Tuning in on Tuesday (August 20), viewers were surprised to find Madeley was absent from the show when he had been due to host alongside Garraway.

However, it seems fans were swiftly impressed by surprise stand-in presenter Sean Fletcher.

Fletcher, who normally presents a round-up of news stories on the show, was asked to fill in for Madeley at the last minute after he fell ill.

"We've got lovely Sean, which is fantastic," Garraway enthused as she opened the show.

Detailing how he was pulled in to cover at short notice Fletcher revealed he woke up to seven missed calls and realised "something was up".

As the programme continued, viewers quickly headed to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on Fletcher with many suggesting the ITV star should become a regular addition to the presenting line-up.

"Please have Sean as the regular presenter, instead of just occasional stand-in, he's the best one you've got #GMB," one viewer wrote.

"I wish they’d let Sean present more and not just as an occasional stand in, he’s so much better than Madeley or Balls," another added.

"Good to see @SeanFletcherTV presenting," a third commented. "Hopefully he is in the hot seat for the foreseeable future."

Another viewer commented on how well Garraway and Fletcher worked together.

"#GMB - this is perfect. The duo Sean and Kate is probably the best thing ever," they wrote. "Both really really beautiful souls and perfect for morning TV."

"Great to see @SeanFletcherTV presenting today, he should definitely have more anchor slots & works well with @kategarraway," another ITV viewer agreed.

Good Morning Britain airs weekday mornings on ITV.

