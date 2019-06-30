Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard is stepping down from a presenting role

From Digital Spy

Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard has confirmed that he's stepping down from the Sky Sports football programme Goals on Sunday.

The presenter, who also hosts ITV's Tipping point and Ninja Warrior UK, took to Instagram on Saturday to announce his departure from the show.

Alongside an image of himself with co-host Chris Kamara, he wrote: "After 9 seasons, nearly 400 shows and at least 3 times as many “Unbelievable’s” the time has come to hang up my Goals on Sunday boots.

"It’s been the experience of a life time working with the legend that is @chris_kammy, who I’m delighted to say isn’t just a colleague but a great friend that has taught me so much - both professionally and personally (not least in the bar!).

"Thank you to all our viewers, the guests and especially @SkySports for trusting me with two of the gems in their line up - Kammy and Goals on Sunday!!

"I have loved every minute of it, and will miss waking up with Kammy every Sunday morning, but I’m really looking forward to working with Sky Sports in the future and I know Kammy and I will have more adventures to come."

Shephard recently took part in this year's Soccer Aid charity match to help raise funds for Unicef. His GMB co-workers Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid managed the opposing teams and he exclusively revealed to Digital Spy that Susanna wouldn't want to work the next day if Piers' side won.

Well, they did, and he's still rubbing it in her face.

