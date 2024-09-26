Good Morning, Catherine Zeta-Jones Dropped a Nude Pic for Michael Douglas' Birthday

It's been a moment since we've checked on Catherine Zeta-Jones's Instagram, a place full of random British cat updates:

And giant up-close photos of roses:

And now the Wednesday star is out here dropping a full nude on the grid—which happens to be a present for her husband Michael Douglas. As she put it in the caption, "In my birthday suit! After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas! This is gift option two, golf balls being option one… of course 🤣"

Catherine also shared an ultra-sweet black-and-white throwback photo of Michael kissing her cheek, writing in the caption "Happy Birthday to Michael and to me!! This was us on our birthday 25 years ago! I love you with all my heart ♥️, our friend @jeanpigozzi snapped us in New York!!"

Honestly, very cute. In case you aren't caught up on these two, Catherine and Michael have been married forever. They made it official all the way back in November 2000, which means they're about to celebrate their 24th anniversary!

Last year, Catherine wrote a loving anniversary note to Michael—along with a pic from their wedding—writing "Today we celebrate 23 years of marriage❤️ Darling Michael, your Nobel Peace Prize awaits 😂😘❤️ I love you…from your darling wife, a gold star Medal of Honor recipient😘."

