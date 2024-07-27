‘Good Morning Football’: Jamie Erdahl Hopes NFL Network Show In LA Continues With “All Those Imperfections That People Love About GMFB’

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Erdahl will return to Good Morning Football when the show relaunches from LA on Monday, July 29, on NFL Network.

Amid rehearsals for the show, the sports show co-host talked to Deadline about the changes to the show and her life.

Erdahl says she has had “a really intense and crazy four months” since it was announced that GMFB was moving from its NYC studios to NFL Network’s HQ in LA. Ahead of her maternity leave in March, the sports commentator announced she was relocating with the show to the West Coast.

“This change came about two weeks before I gave birth to my third child. And so I’m really having to make a fast decision about my future on the show, how it affected my family, the execution of the move, and then just starting up with the new baby at home in a new place that we’ve never lived before. All these layers have just — it’s just been a lot,” Erdahl told us.

However, following the relocation, Erdahl is on the brink of relaunching the sports show alongside her co-hosts like Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager and new co-hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Sherree Burruss.

“I keep telling everybody that I’ve met, ‘I can’t believe the past four months,'” she added. “I look forward so much to the new season, football season in our family and our house zips us all up. We just kind of come in line and everything regulates. For as crazy as it’s been, I’m just so happy that we’re still GMFB, that we’re still on the air, that we added a bonus hour, and that once we kind of settle into our new digs, I still think we’re going to be the same ol’ Good Morning Football.”

Kyle Brandt, Jamie Erdahl and Akbar Gbajabiamila during rehearsals for ‘Good Morning Football’

Erdahl said that the thought of leaving GMFB “crept in” when thinking about how the change would affect her children. However, after talks with her husband they “knew this was going to work” for them as a family.

“I just love the show so much. I love the NFL,” she added. “I feel like I barely just started in the two years that I was on the show, and there wasn’t going to be much that was going to stop me from staying in this capacity.”

GMFB started in 2016 and Erdahl joined the show in 2022 alongside Jason McCourty, who decided to leave the show to pursue other opportunities.

“I am going to miss working with Jason McCourty,” she said. “We started on the same day together and he was new to TV. I was new to hosting. I really enjoyed starting the first two years of that journey of the show together.”

However, Erdahl is excited about working with her new co-hosts, noting that Akbar Gbajabiamila’s “television career is so impressive, and I really have enjoyed this innate creativity that he brings. He has a lot of natural energy, and in a show like this, you cannot have it be fake energy.”

Although the GMFB studio set might look different, and there might be new faces on the show, one thing that is not changing is the show’s style, which Erdahl says has allowed her to blossom.

“Some sports TV can get really angry and get technical. It can be like way too buttoned up at times and we are essentially opposite all those things,” she explained about the casual style of the show. “We like the messy parts of TV. We like when there’s people that walk into our studio. We like imperfections and I hope that we are allowed to keep being that way.”

Good Morning Football studio photos in Inglewood, Calif.

Viewers like the show’s casual style, and Erdahl notes that there will be plenty of growth in this new era of the show from LA.

“You know what you love, but you don’t know yet the new things you’ll fall in love with about parts of the show,” Erdahl said. “We don’t know what it’s going to look like and I actually think what will be entertaining for people that know our show so well, that we do kind of crazy clunky things, is that we are going to grow together, literally in this new massive space that feels four times the size of our old studio.”

She continued, “We want to do it together like we’re rehearsing here some ins and outs, but this is going to be a ‘We are figuring this out on the fly.’ And all those imperfections that people love about GMFB.”

Good Morning Football relaunches on Monday, July 29, at 8 a.m. ET on NFL Network. It will be followed by an extension titled GMFB: Overtime starting at 10 a.m. ET on The Roku Channel.

