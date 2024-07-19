Good Morning Maryland Friday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Good Morning Maryland Friday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Good Morning Maryland Friday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Storm chasers saw it coming, and Environment Canada's rainfall warning suggested a deluge was coming — so why were so many people caught off guard by the powerful storm that hit Toronto on Tuesday?
Referring to eco-friendly initiatives as 'green new scam ideas,' former U.S. president Donald Trump said if he wins the presidential election in November, he would put an end to the electric vehicle mandate, which requires two-thirds of all new cars and trucks sold in the U.S. to be electric-powered within eight years.
Multiple rounds of thunderstorms on Tuesday brought one of the wettest days this summer across parts of southern Ontario. Flash floods stranded many drivers and commuters, while power was cut to hundreds of thousands of customers
Forced Out Fascinating footage shows members of one of the most isolated Indigenous tribes in the world leaving the rainforest in the Peruvian Amazon, mere miles from where logging companies were recently allowed to cut down trees. As the Washington Post reports, the Mashco Piro tribe remains one of the biggest communities that live without […]
Even superstars aren't immune to nature's wrath as Drake found out on July 16 when an unstoppable torrent pushed through his luxurious home. Footage posted from the rapper showed what he dealt with.
A black bear has been killed by B.C. conservation officers after it bit a woman in North Vancouver earlier this week. The woman was gardening at home in the Deep Cove neighbourhood at about 3 p.m. PT on Wednesday when a large male black bear bit her, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS). The woman wasn't seriously injured, BCCOS says.However, the service says the bear was killed to ensure public safety. Christine Miller, co-executive director of the North Shore Black Bear S
A stubborn ridge has set up shop over Western Canada this week, bringing hot weather and an elevated risk of storms with the help of the mountains and subtle, embedded disturbances
Video footage shows a great white shark circling a group of boaters in Massachusetts. Watch it here.
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's...a meteor? That was the deal in New York City yesterday, apparently, when a
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on the storm potential for western Canada.
Training storms are known to cause severe flash flooding in a short period of time
Finally some weekend weather relief and sunshine after southern Ontario recovers from devastating floods
HAVANA (Reuters) -Havana is famed for the colorful vintage cars that can still be seen puttering around its streets and are a popular subject for visitors' photographs. But these days, Cubans are just as likely to be found getting around quickly and quietly on electric scooters made with Chinese parts. "Electric motorcycles are solving a lot of problems in Cuba, they are already used for almost everything," explains Omar Cortina, a Cuban hotel worker who recently purchased his first electric vehicle - a lime-green scooter powered by a lithium battery.
TANQUA, Brazil (AP) — Several tons of fish have died along one of the main rivers in Brazil's Sao Paulo state after an alleged illegal dumping of industrial waste from a sugar and ethanol plant, environmental authorities and prosecutors said Wednesday.
The thunderstorm risk will continue to loom over Atlantic Canada on Thursday as the heat and unstable air mass provide fuel for the development. Intense rainfall rates could result in localized flooding
Some areas will crack the 40-degree mark over the next couple of days as the latest round of heat descends on Western Canada
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Another wave of severe storms pummeled a wide swath of the United States and Canada, leading to flash floods and water rescues Wednesday in the Ozark Mountains, dropping a tornado that ravaged a community in upstate New York and stranding drivers in high water around Toronto.
A black bear in North Port, Florida is caught on camera walking up to the front door of a resident's home.
A number of wildfires have emerged along major highways in British Columbia as the province swelters in a second heat wave this month and thunderstorms and winds are in the forecast.
Thousands remain without power as Toronto cleans up after parts of the city received "hurricane amounts" of rain.