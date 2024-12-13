Good Morning Maryland Friday Weather - Stevie Daniels
A deepening, low-pressure system in the East and Arctic air from the West will clash over Ontario, and bring another round of significant, lake-effect snow squalls. Some areas are in line for an additional 30-50 cm by Friday
The new name may be fitting, depending on how you look at it.
With meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal
Ongoing blizzard conditions in squalls across parts of southern Ontario. Blustery winds and blowing snow creating hazardous travel and road closures. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson is near Fergus, Ontario.
It’s been a rather dry start to December for Victoria and Vancouver, especially for one of the wetter months of the year, but another system is on its way to bring some rain to the area.
The atmosphere is acting like we’re already in La Niña. The ocean hasn’t gotten the memo
Brace for localized flooding and the risk for power outages as a 'weather bomb' unleashes a messy wintry mix across parts of eastern Ontario and Quebec
Drivers should continue to watch for rapidly changing road conditions as snow squalls continue Friday for parts of southern Ontario
The flow of water through the planet’s nearly 3 million rivers is changing rapidly, with potentially drastic implications for everything from drinking water supplies to flood risks, according to a new study.
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — More than 3,700 residents were allowed to return to their Malibu homes on Thursday after calmer winds and rising humidity in Southern California helped firefighters battle a blaze that had forced thousands, including college students and celebrities, to evacuate earlier this week.
Parts of the U.S. East Coast and Atlantic Canada are preparing for the impact of an atmospheric river, a weather phenomenon that is more commonly associated with the West Coast.
Lake effect snow is set to hit parts of the Great Lakes region, including Michigan and western New York, throughout the week.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Frigid weather returned to the Upper Midwest on Thursday after a storm that swept up the East Coast delivered a blow to New England, packing powerful gusts that knocked out power along with a deluge of rain and warming temperatures that washed away snow and dampened ski resorts.
Drivers beware, weather alerts issued for snow squalls in southern Ontario. Meteorologist Nadine Powell details the timing and amounts.
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Cooler temperatures, calmer winds and a chance of rainfall in Southern California this week are forecast to help firefighters as they battle a wind-driven blaze in steep, rugged terrain that's driven thousands, including celebrities, from their homes in Malibu.
Alachua County is preparing for a more dangerous future, even if the state government won't say "climate."