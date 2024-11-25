Good Morning Maryland Monday Weather - Stevie Daniels

CBC

This weekend's snowfall in was no match for Lionel Neveu.He, his wife and a man hired by the neighbourhood were prepared, rolling out snowblowers to clear driveways and walkways in Cloverdale, in Edmonton's river valley. Neveu even got to try out a new snowblower that he bought two years ago."I love it," Neveu said of the heavy snowfall. "It gets you out, it keeps you young — and in my case, I need a lot of that."When it gets colder, of course, it's a different story. We probably won't enjoy as