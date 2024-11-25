Good Morning Maryland Monday Weather - Stevie Daniels
There's no need to check the record books to see that a very considerable amount of snow fell on the city of Calgary Saturday. A look out the window will do.But a glance at the records doesn't disappoint.Eric Van Lochem, an operational meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says Saturday's snowfall amounts vary, depending on which side of the city is being measured and who is doing the measuring."We did get some unofficial reports in Calgary that were perhaps as high as 25 or
'Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve': A widespread swath of the Prairies could see 30-40 cm of snow by the end of the storm, with at least some accumulations expected in every major city in the region
This weekend's snowfall in was no match for Lionel Neveu.He, his wife and a man hired by the neighbourhood were prepared, rolling out snowblowers to clear driveways and walkways in Cloverdale, in Edmonton's river valley. Neveu even got to try out a new snowblower that he bought two years ago."I love it," Neveu said of the heavy snowfall. "It gets you out, it keeps you young — and in my case, I need a lot of that."When it gets colder, of course, it's a different story. We probably won't enjoy as
In less than two decades, Earth has tilted 31.5 inches. That shouldn't happen. So why did it?
"There must be something in the water!" is something many of us have probably observed at some point. To scientists, though, this suspicion was very real. For four decades, they have struggled to identify a mysterious "phantom" chemical found in almost all drinking water in the US. All they knew was that it was a […]
A late-fall, potent snowstorm brought notable accumulations and significant travel problems across the Prairies this weekend
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast details
Southern Ontario is in for a wake-up call soon as a much colder pattern will arrive with snow in tow
People in St. John’s lined up for a rare chance to recycle household glass this weekend. Glass recycling co-op NewfoundSAND made its public debut at St. John’s Farmers Market, crushing hundreds of jars and bottles into sand in front of a fascinated crowd. But why doesn’t St. John’s recycle glass in the first place?
Major snow storm impacting the prairies is expected to bring major travel delays and a lot of shoveling. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
Gorilla at Calgary Zoo died after worker mistakenly activated wrong door, zoo officials say
The federal government did not meet the targets for its program to plant two billion trees during the program's third planting season.Numbers provided by Natural Resources Canada show Ottawa did not meet its annual planting and spending targets for the 2023-24 growing season.Ottawa and its partners were supposed to plant 60 million trees last season but only got 46.6 million saplings in the ground.Despite the program's slow rollout, a spokesperson for Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinso
DENVER (AP) — It hasn't been a typical fall for the northeastern United States.
Southern California braces for atmospheric river
This weekend’s storm is the first of several systems expected across the region through the end of November
Hundreds of properties have been flooded, roads were turned into rivers and winds of up to 82mph were recorded during Storm Bert.
AL QUDRA LAKES, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A desert oasis hidden away in the dunes in the far reaches of skyscraper-studded Dubai has drawn a surprising new set of weary world travelers: a pack of Argentinian rodents.
Maria Halfyard, the founder of Mernini Coats, says rainy weather means big business. (Heather Barrett/CBC)Nobody wants the amount of consistent rain and fog parts of the Avalon Peninsula have seen over the course of this month — except Maria Halfyard.Halfyard is the founder of Mernini, and says business has been steady as people search for fashionable rain wear."I'm probably the only one in this province that is loving the rain," Halfyard said with a laugh during an interview with CBC Radio's We
WINDSOR, Calif. (AP) — Another round of wintry weather could complicate travel leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, according to forecasts across the U.S., while California and Washington state continue to recover from storm damage and power outages.
A major snowstorm that hit Saskatchewan late Saturday was still causing disruptions on Sunday afternoon.The storm brought heavy snow, strong winds and reduced visibility across much of the province, with numerous highways reporting a slew of winter driving conditions.Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a snowfall warning for Regina, Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Saskatoon, the Battlefords and several other communities in the province — warnings that were still in place as of 3 p.m. CST.The