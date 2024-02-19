Good Morning Maryland Monday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Experts say there are already warning signs that there could be a supercharged hurricane season.
Periods of heavy snow and gusty winds will lead to treacherous road conditions across parts of southern Ontario into the day Sunday
A potent system scraped Newfoundland with heavy snow and gusty winds, bringing poor conditions through Sunday morning
Two storms, including another long-lasting atmospheric river event, will drench much of California starting Saturday and well into next week, raising the risk of flooding and landslides.
The heart of the tropical Atlantic Ocean hit summer-like warmth in the middle of February, an ominous sign for this year’s hurricane season
The water is in the form of vapor distributed around a black hole said to be 20 billion times more massive than the sun.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The latest in a series of wet winter storms blew ashore in Northern California on Sunday, with forecasters warning of possible flooding, hail, strong winds and even brief tornadoes as the system moves south over the next few days. Gusts topped 30 mph (48 kph) in Oakland and San Jose as a mild cold front late Saturday gave way to a more powerful storm that will gain strength into early Monday, said meteorologist Brayden Murdock with the National Weather Service office in San
An unusual find on the southeast shore of Grand Manan Island is attracting the attention of locals and visitors.A 7.6-metre basking shark washed up on the island's shore earlier this month.Island resident Debbie Bath first came across the carcass while out for her evening walk."Just very surprised," said Bath of her reaction. "We didn't realize what it was until we got up to it and then it was the initial, 'Wow, this is a very large fish.'"A basking shark swims in the ocean. (Chris Gotschalk)Fil
Visibilities will be reduced significantly in snow squalls Sunday, so plan ahead before you do any travelling in many areas across southern Ontario
The relentless atmospheric river storms this winter have become too much for a hillside along California's busy US Highway 101.
A young North Atlantic right whale found dead off the coast of Georgia this week was killed by a ship, according to necropsy results released Friday evening.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirmed in an update that a necropsy performed on the whale on Feb. 15 revealed skull fractures and other blunt force injuries consistent with a vessel strike.The calf was just over a year old and was first seen off the coast of Florida in December 2022. Gib Brogan, campaign direct
When Caroline Girbeau Vincent peeked through her curtains after hearing a strange noise outside her Deep Cove home Saturday evening, the last thing she expected to witness was four cougars slinking across her backyard. She had heard talk of the four felines lurking in the area, but never thought she would see them in the flesh on her own Lockehaven Place property – especially not at 7 p.m. on a weekend evening. “I was a bit scared, it was really early. There’s still kids in backyards at that tim
An already drenched California is bracing for a second storm as a multiday atmospheric river is projected to bring rainfall, wind and snowfall to the Golden state Sunday and extend through Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for nearly the entire coast of California -- from Redding to San Diego and the Mexico border -- putting about 37 million residents on alert. The first storm hit central California on Saturday, dumping less than half an inch of rain at lower elevations and around an inch at higher elevations.
Forecasters are tracking a subtropical depression off the coast of South America that is expected to become a rare tropical storm in a part of the Atlantic Ocean that is usually void of tropical cyclone activity.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The latest in a series of wet winter storms gained strength in California early Monday, with forecasters warning of possible flooding, hail, strong winds and even brief tornadoes as the system moves south over the next few days. Gusts topped 30 mph (48 kph) in Oakland and San Jose as a mild cold front late Saturday gave way to a more powerful storm on Sunday, said meteorologist Brayden Murdock with the National Weather Service office in San Francisco. “The winds are here and
