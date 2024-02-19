Good Morning Maryland Monday Weather - Stevie Daniels

CBC

An unusual find on the southeast shore of Grand Manan Island is attracting the attention of locals and visitors.A 7.6-metre basking shark washed up on the island's shore earlier this month.Island resident Debbie Bath first came across the carcass while out for her evening walk."Just very surprised," said Bath of her reaction. "We didn't realize what it was until we got up to it and then it was the initial, 'Wow, this is a very large fish.'"A basking shark swims in the ocean. (Chris Gotschalk)Fil