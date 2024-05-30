Good Morning Maryland Thursday Weather - Stevie Daniels
El Niño was the key to our winter (or lack thereof) during the past year, but the global pattern is in a state of upheaval once again. Here's what that means for Canada's 2024 summer.
A trip to the beach ended with a hefty fine for a family from Fresno, California, and it serves as an important reminder to respect wildlife regulations.
Mexico's record heat and extreme drought are having a severe effect across the country. Andrew Chang explains what makes the region so vulnerable to back-to-back heat waves, and why experts are paying close attention to the health of howler monkeys.
The volcano north of Grindavik, Iceland, began after a series of earthquakes hit the town. An evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa was triggered by the event. Lava has been spewing around 50 meters into the sky from a 1km long fissure.
Folks in parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan will need to keep a close eye on the skies as thunderstorms will be possible once again, with the latter facing a chance of some cells reaching severe criteria
Get ready for an amazing weather weekend across southern Ontario, though there's signs of rain showers and thunderstorms that could pop up at times. Here's how to plan
A couple say they were "fascinated" to find an "extremely big" crab on a north Wales beach.
Shayne Patrick Burke lived to recount his harrowing encounter with a grizzly bear in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
Don't put the umbrella away, yet, if you live on the Prairies. Thursday will bring another chance of thunderstorms for southern areas, with much-needed rain heading to northern sections where it is needed most
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on the risk of isolated severe thunderstorms this week.
Over the rumbling engine of a harvester, a high-pitched hiss emerges: hydrogen peroxide misting into the air. That mist is lit by the ethereal sky blue glow of ultraviolet lights, housed in giant panels that form a tunnel.It all looks like it belongs in a biohazard facility.But it's a new technological solution being tested at Vineland Estates Winery in Ontario's Niagara Region to deal with one of winemaking's oldest foes: powdery mildew."Powdery mildew can be disastrous. We can lose entire crop
The Indian capital's power demand also soars to an all-time high as residents try to cope with the heat.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's BYD launched on Tuesday the latest version of a plug-in hybrid technology that improves fuel and cost savings, intensifying competition with the likes of Toyota and Volkswagen that still sell mainly gasoline cars. BYD's chairman Wang Chuanfu unveiled the fifth generation of the hybrid technology that achieves a record low fuel consumption of 2.9 litres per 100 km (62.1 miles) on depleted batteries at an event in Shaanxi province's capital Xian. With a fully charged battery and a full gasoline tank, the technology can ensure a driving range of 2,100 kilometers, Wang said in the city where the company's first automaking factory was located.
Warnings remain in place for Tuesday for a swathe of the US after deadly tornadoes and thunderstorms.
A zoo in San Diego, California, released footage of a newborn pudu fawn named Petal on May 28, as she “tucks” next to a tree.San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance reps told Storyful that Petal is very adept at “tucking,” a natural behavior that helps pudus – the world’s smallest deer – hide from predators.“She might be hard to spot, but she’s worth searching for,” the zoo wrote on X.Petal was born to mom Posey on April 30 at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and they said she exhibits playful behaviors as she grows each day.Pudus are native to South American rainforests. Credit: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via Storyful
The only known E. woodii plant found is male and, although it has been cloned, it cannot naturally reproduce.
Video showed the first tornado of 2024 churning between Ottawa and Montreal as severe storms moved through Monday evening.
Florida Power and Light is stepping it up when it comes to EV safety. They even have a new resource for EV drivers.
(Bloomberg) -- China has allayed fears that growing grid congestion could tap the brakes on its record pace of renewable installations, by relaxing limits on how much renewable power can be utilized in energy-rich areas.Most Read from BloombergWorld’s Largest Nuclear Plant Sits Idle While Energy Needs SoarWarning Signals Are Flashing for Homeowners in Texas and Florida‘Not Gonna Be Pretty:’ Covid-Era Homebuyers Face Huge Rate JumpNew BYD Hybrid Can Drive Non-Stop for More Than 2,000 KilometersIn
Another house has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean along North Carolina's coast, the sixth to fall along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore's beaches in the past four years, according to U.S. National Park Service officials. About one mile of the beach along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe on the Outer Banks was closed after Tuesday's collapse. The national seashore urged visitors to avoid beaches north of Sea Haven Drive into the southern portion of Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge, since dangerous debris could be on the beach and in the water as the cleanup continued.