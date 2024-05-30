Good Morning Maryland Thursday Weather - Stevie Daniels

Storyful

A zoo in San Diego, California, released footage of a newborn pudu fawn named Petal on May 28, as she “tucks” next to a tree.San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance reps told Storyful that Petal is very adept at “tucking,” a natural behavior that helps pudus – the world’s smallest deer – hide from predators.“She might be hard to spot, but she’s worth searching for,” the zoo wrote on X.Petal was born to mom Posey on April 30 at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and they said she exhibits playful behaviors as she grows each day.Pudus are native to South American rainforests. Credit: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via Storyful