Good Morning Maryland Thursday Weather - Stevie Daniels

Driving is the No. 1 danger when it comes to storms, says Mark Robinson, The Weather Network Storm Hunter and meteorologist.
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson reports.
In an Instagram video, rapper Drake showed coffee-coloured water pouring into his Toronto mansion during the citywide storm on Tuesday, pooling high enough to go over his ankles.
Storm chasers saw it coming, and Environment Canada's rainfall warning suggested a deluge was coming — so why were so many people caught off guard by the powerful storm that hit Toronto on Tuesday?
The threat for additional thunderstorms spreads across parts of Ontario for Tuesday before the heat breaks and more seasonal conditions return heading into the weekend. Brace for heavy downpours and strong winds throughout the day
Even superstars aren't immune to nature's wrath as Drake found out on July 16 when an unstoppable torrent pushed through his luxurious home. Footage posted from the rapper showed what he dealt with.
Training storms are known to cause severe flash flooding in a short period of time
Heavy rains triggered flooding in Toronto today, impacting highways, street and transit traffic. Canadian Press reporter Jordan Omstead was on the scene at the flooded Don Valley Parkway, which connects the city's north end and downtown. (July 16, 2024)
Be sure to remain weather-aware at all times on Tuesday in southern Ontario as the risk for severe weather will reappear
Thousands remain without power as Toronto cleans up after parts of the city received "hurricane amounts" of rain.
OTTAWA — Ottawa intends to ban the installation of oil furnaces in new construction as soon as 2028, Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced Tuesday.
The Weather Network's Kim MacDonald has more.
A torrential downpour that flooded parts of Toronto and its surrounding areas on Tuesday brought back memories of flash flooding that paralyzed Canada's largest city more than a decade ago.
The Canadian rapper's hometown of Toronto has been experiencing severe weather
TANQUA, Brazil (AP) — Several tons of fish have died along one of the main rivers in Brazil's Sao Paulo state after an alleged illegal dumping of industrial waste from a sugar and ethanol plant, environmental authorities and prosecutors said Wednesday.
Part of Toronto’s Don Valley Parkway, a highway running from the north part of the city into downtown, experienced major flooding after heavy rains, with stretches of the highway under water. Multiple stranded vehicles could be seen abandoned in the lanes. Canadian Press reporter Jordan Omstead spoke with one stranded driver. (July 16, 2024)
NOAA's space weather forecasters are monitoring not one active sunspot region but three potentially solar flare-creating areas of the Sun that could produce radio blackouts this week.
More than a quarter million people in and around Houston remained without power as of Monday after Hurricane Beryl hit the city last week — a crisis that has sparked political pressure from both sides of the aisle and drawn new attention to Texas’s troubled grid. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is demanding answers from the…
A meteor traveling 34,000 mph blasted through Earth's atmosphere before breaking up above midtown Manhattan on Tuesday morning, NASA said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Toronto, Ont., on Wednesday that the city’s flooding from the day before was a “significant event” and expressed support for those who were impacted. “The reality is though, that with climate change, there are going to be more extreme events. So we need to continue to step up in our fight against climate change,” Trudeau said.