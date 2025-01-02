Good Morning Maryland Thursday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Systems snow will give way to a five day lake-effect event, likely resulting in over 50cm for the snow belt
Warm and cold air masses will collide over Ontario this week, bringing lake-effect snow and snow squalls back to the province as we kick off 2025
The giant supervolcano that lies under Yellowstone National Park is cooling off in the west but staying hot in the northeast.
Your National Parks on Tuesday shared footage showing a newborn black bear attempting to cross a creek, perhaps for the first time. The footage, posted below, is titled, “Baby bear vs. creek.” It shows the tiny cub pausing before
Russian officials warned of severe environmental damage Wednesday as thousands of people came out to clean up tons of fuel oil that spilled out of two storm-stricken tankers more than two weeks ago in the Kerch Strait, near Moscow-occupied Crimea.
The sun recently hurled two coronal mass ejections toward Earth. The first is expected to reach us on Tuesday sparking aurora across the northern US.
VANCOUVER — A rare cougar sighting has been reported in Vancouver's urban Dunbar neighbourhood.
Parts of the historic boardwalk and a number of buildings in Telegraph Cove on Vancouver Island were destroyed by a large fire, Port McNeill Fire Rescue said on Tuesday.The fire department issued a public safety announcement asking people who were going to the area to watch the fire to stay away as it was hindering the efforts of crews to extinguish it."This is a devastating loss to the North Island," the department wrote on social media.A photo of the fire shared by the department shows what ap
CHISINAU (Reuters) -The breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria cut heating and hot water supplies to households on Wednesday after Russia stopped supplying gas to central and eastern Europe via Ukraine. The severing of the gas flow was felt immediately in the mainly Russian-speaking territory of about 450,000 people, which split from Moldova in the early 1990s as the Soviet Union collapsed. Russia has about 1,500 troops stationed there.
2025 will kick off with a widespread snow event blanketing Quebec, including Montreal and other major regions
The star in the centre of this map shows the location of the epicentre of Wednesday's earthquake. Though the quake was felt throughout central Newfoundland, it is believed there is no significant damage. (Earthquakes Canada)While New Year's Day is often home to a couple of rumbles and bangs, a rattling felt throughout central Newfoundland on Wednesday was not caused by a firework. Earthquakes Canada says a small earthquake occurred at 2:11 p.m. NT, off the coast of the island in Notre Dame Bay,
Hundreds of people cannot return home, roads are closed and train services cancelled due to flooding.
Meteorologist Shannon Fernando explains how a nor'easter is making its way through Atlantic Canada, bringing strong winds, rain, and snow to Newfoundland and Cape Breton from late Saturday to Sunday. Learn about the process that forms the Nor'easter, its progression and what is expected. Stay informed with latest updates and forecasts.
Miami's luxurious barrier islands high-rises are sinking, pointing to an expensive issue for coastal properties and cities worldwide.
It may be a cruel irony that a dead whale washed ashore in Wine Harbour, N.S., in December about two kilometres from a proposed whale sanctuary that is once again readjusting its timeline. For years, the Whale Sanctuary Project hoped to see orcas, belugas and the like from marine parks retired in an enclosure on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore. Charles Vinick, CEO of the Whale Sanctuary Project, said the U.S.-based charity at one point was optimistic 2024 would be that year. "We have consistently po
Standing barefooted in the mud with an empty bucket in hand at a crowded water station in central Gaza, Palestinian Alaa Al-Shawish is both fearing the rain and looking for clean water for her family that has been displaced from Gaza City and are now living in a makeshift tent in Deir Al-Balah.
LONDON (AP) — Parts of the United Kingdom were flooded Wednesday as heavy rains and powerful winds continued to disrupt New Year’s celebrations.
Gordie Graham spent decades building the Telegraph Cove Resort on northeast Vancouver Island into a thriving ecotourism hub.