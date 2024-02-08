Good Morning Maryland Thursday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Southern California has experienced deadly flooding in recent days. So, where is the rain and energy going next? Well, Canada.
HALIFAX — The mayor of Cape Breton's largest municipality says she wept Tuesday night when a huge snowplow rumbled down her street in Sydney, N.S., where she had been trapped with her family since a weekend storm dumped 150 centimetres of snow on the community. "My three-year-old ... was so excited," Amanda McDougall said in an interview Wednesday, recalling the arrival of the plow. "It was palpable in the air how happy we all were." McDougall said her top priority as mayor of the Cape Breton Re
Over 100,000 customers remain without power in California Tuesday morning as a powerful storm continues to batter the state.
The heaviest snow from a multi-day, historical event is now done with the Maritimes, allowing for cleanup efforts to begin. Attention turns to Newfoundland on Tuesday for what's left of the epic snowstorm
VANCOUVER — Views of Metro Vancouver's ski hills looming over the city are a sea of green after a winter of record-breaking warmth, sparse snow and torrential rain. Skiers and snowboarders have faced resort closures, barren base-level runs and hikes between lifts to access the few areas that are available, even at mid-mountain levels. It's been a dismal snow season, but scientist Michael Pidwirny says such conditions will be nothing unusual in just a couple decades. "This winter is sort of a pre
If deaths continue at the current rate, Sri Lanka could lose 70% of its elephants, experts say.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When rainstorms like this week’s powerful atmospheric river hit California, the earth begins to move. Water rushing down mountains and hills picks up soil and vegetation, as well as boulders, trees and cars that can become battering rams. In the blink of an eye, property is damaged or destroyed and lives are put at risk. Commonly called mudslides, these dangerous torrents are usually referred to by geologists and first responders as debris flows, which the U.S. Geological Surv
Is there any hope for the 2023-24 Western Canada ski season? We take a closer look
VANCOUVER — A loggerhead sea turtle rarely seen in British Columbia waters has been rescued after being found suffering from hypothermia near Victoria. The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society says the reptile nicknamed Moira by staff had a core temperature of only 8.4 C after being found on Sunday in Pedder Bay between Victoria and Sooke. The society says local marine biologist Anna Hall was the first to respond and played a vital role in the rescue. The society says the turtle is re
Bald eagle mother Jackie braved the atmospheric river and kept her eggs warm through tropical storm-force winds, relentless rain then snow.
Heavy snow pummeled coastal areas of Nova Scotia in Canada over the weekend as a strong low-pressure system stalled just off the Canadian Maritimes.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the wettest storms in Southern California history unleashed nearly 400 mudslides in the Los Angeles area after dumping more than half the amount of rainfall the city typically gets in a season in just two days, and officials warned Tuesday that the threat was not over yet. The storm continued to pose new hazards, with the National Weather Service issuing a rare tornado warning for San Diego County. The warning was cancelled shortly after it was issued, with forecasters
The storm fed off of unusually warm waters as it grew. It also reached "bomb cyclone" status as it neared California.
A loggerhead turtle was rescued when it washed up on a beach in northwestern England, far from the warmer waters where the species would normally be found.
Some Mi'kmaw communities on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia are still digging themselves out after a multi-day storm blanketed the area in nearly a metre and a half of snow in some places. On Monday, Clark Paul from Eskasoni First Nation said he had been snowed in since Saturday but that he and his wife were well prepared and had all their essentials. He said the storm was shocking because it had been a mild winter until now."It seems like it all fell in one weekend," said Paul, 77.Environment
Several dozen people were evacuated in Isla Vista, California, on Tuesday after the cliff underneath their homes began to erode.
She was carried 1,500 vertical feet — the entire length of the Empire State Building.
The Natural History Museum's prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition revealed the top images that captivated viewers.
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -A final burst of heavy rain from a deadly atmospheric river storm doused California's Central Coast on Wednesday as it headed for Los Angeles, bringing a renewed threat of mudslides and floods to a region soaked for days by record downpours. The storm's last gasp in California came as the confirmed number of storm-related fatalities statewide rose to at least six, according to the governor's Office of Emergency Services. Up to 1 inch (2.5 cm) of rain was forecast for the Los Angeles area from the impending late-evening blast, on top of 6-13 inches that fell during a four-day stretch ending at midday Wednesday as the storm's center moved through Arizona, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.
In the wake of P.E.I.’s first major snowstorm of 2024, cleanup efforts continue slowly across the province. Challenging travel conditions prompted schools, civil service offices and some health services to remain closed Feb. 6. Voting in the Borden-Kinkora byelection was postponed for a second day in a row and will be held on Feb. 7. Delays in plowing rural roads prompted Elections P.E.I. to announce the postponement late in the afternoon on Monday. Polling day for the byelection had originally