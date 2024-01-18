Good Morning Maryland Thursday Weather - Stevie Daniels

Storyful

Erie County, New York, declared a number of travel bans early on Wednesday, January 17, after heavy snow fell in the region overnight.County Executive Mark Poloncarz said roads were closed in Hamburg, Orchard Park, Lancaster, and other communities, and all county and Buffalo city offices were closed for the day. The National Weather Service said more than 4 feet of snow was expected in some areas.Footage recorded from a snowplow just outside Buffalo shows the ’"very difficult conditions" any driver would face, with road signs almost buried in the snow.According to the weather service, snow was set to move north into Buffalo on Wednesday morning, making travel conditions “very difficult to impossible.” Credit: NYSDOT Western NY via Storyful