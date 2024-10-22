Good Morning Maryland Tuesday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Hurricane Oscar made landfall in Cuba as a Category 1 storm on Sunday, Oct. 20, but has since been downgraded to tropical storm status
Temperatures will plunge into freefall over the next 24 hours as a chilly, snowy pattern arrives in Alberta to start the week
HAVANA (AP) — Tropical Storm Oscar brought heavy rains and winds to Cuba, an island already beleaguered by a massive power outage, late Sunday after brushing the Bahamas.
A tremendous amount of rain that fallen on Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island. Some communities saw upward of 170 millimetres – more than half a foot of rain – in a matter of hours. Alissa Thibault reports.
All good things must come to an end, Ontario. So, that means the recent stretch of temperatures that have been more than 15°C above seasonal will fall quickly behind a sharp cold front this week.
Two new tropical storms were named Saturday and one quickly developed into a hurricane as the deadly 2024 storm season continued to churn across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.
Photos and videos of flooding have trickled out of B.C. as an atmospheric river continues to soak parts of the province
Volunteers trying to restore fish stocks on what was once one of eastern Ontario's "premier" walleye lakes say they're being weighed down by bureaucratic demands that threaten to sink the entire project.For decades, Golden Lake was considered one of the region's top destinations to catch the popular game fish.But numbers plunged in the 1980s and 1990s, and while walleye fishing was halted from 2002 until 2007 so the stocks could rebound, that never quite happened.In recent years, a committee mad
The rainfall totals across the sunshine coast have been exceptional but how does it compare to the rainfall event from 2021? Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
It's going to be a wild 24 hours on the western Prairies as an abrupt pattern change brings a sharp plunge in temperatures along with the first significant snowfall of the season
Although California dairy farmers had heard about the H5N1 bird flu before it hit, none was prepared for the devastation it would cause in some herds.
Hurricane Helene flooded thousands of homes that were not in flood zones, which means many lack coverage for the damage done. Here's what this means for homeowners.
Wildlife officials in Florida said mysterious holes appearing along the banks of the state's freshwater rivers have been identified as the work of invasive fish.
At least two people have died and hundreds have been rescued in Roswell, New Mexico, after extreme overnight rainfall brought severe flooding, stranding motorists and sweeping away cars.
There are just two weeks until two crucial events on the American calendar: Election Day and the end of daylight saving time.
See meteors from Halley's Comet flash across the sky!
STORY: ::West Vancouver Police Department::October 19, 2024::British Columbia, Canada:: Muddy floodwaters swallow up West Vancouver streetsThe North Shore Emergency Management alerted the population that rainfall would continue throughout the weekend and urged people to avoid trails, forested areas, and steep slopes.According to local media, Environment Canada forecasts up to 150 millimeters of rain near Vancouver Island's coast and up to 250 millimeters in mountain areas.