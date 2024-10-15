Good Morning Maryland Tuesday Weather - Stevie Daniels
The area of low pressure is a "potential storm," according to a NWS senior forecaster. But it has a low chance of forming over the next week.
When Julie Riddell and her husband, Gerry, bought their Fort Myers, Fla., vacation property in 2009, it didn't cross their mind that they might be buying in a hurricane-prone area.
With just three weeks to go, both Election Day and the end of daylight saving time for 2024 are quickly approaching.
A quick taste of winter weather moving into the Great Lakes
A noticeably chilly pattern has descended on the Great Lakes, bringing the region some of its coldest temperatures since the spring, along with the chance of flurries for higher elevations in parts of southern Ontario
At a campaign stop in Georgia on Monday, Bill Clinton had some fun at the expense of the state’s most rabble-rousing ultraconservative member of Congress: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.He referenced the conspiracy theory she touted earlier this month in the wake of Hurricane Helene. “Yes they can control the weather,” she posted on X, without specifying who exactly “they” are. In another post, she also emphasized how the devastation in the Southeast could affect the election—likely in a way that h
Kasimbar, an anoa calf, was born at Chester Zoo following mother Darcy’s 10-month pregnancy.
ELLENTON, Fla. (AP) — Florida counties hard hit by Hurricane Milton are returning to a semblance of normalcy, with power restored to most areas on Monday, gas stations reopening and students preparing to return to school.
Forecasts show the Nooksack River rising sharply this week, cresting below flood stage.
Aid to several communities impacted by Hurricane Helene was temporarily paused in parts of North Carolina over the weekend due to reports of threats against Federal Emergency Management Agency responders, amid a backdrop of misinformation about responses to recent storms.
Here are some of the best pictures of Tsuchinshan-ATLAS taken by photographers from around the UK.
A Nova Scotia municipal council has voted to increase the distance wind turbines must be from private property without the owner's permission, but companies behind the renewable energy projects fear the change could set a new precedent that would stifle development across the province. The change, which has yet to be approved by the province, would require commercial turbines in the West Hants Regional Municipality to be at least 2.5 kilometres from abutting property lines unless there is consen
Some British Columbians casting ballots in the upcoming election see the vote as a crossroads for the province's famed, massive old trees, its forests' flora and fauna, and its climate future.In 2020, the province vowed to change the way trees were logged and biodiversity protected. Those close to the issue say delivering on that is more important than ever."This is a critical time, an important election," said Jens Wieting with the B.C. Sierra Club."We hope that voters in B.C. will reflect abou
Power line technicians from Nova Scotia are on the ground in Tampa, Florida, assisting in power restoration after Hurricanes Helene and Milton barreled across the state, leaving extensive damage and millions in the dark.
Who ordered wet snow as a side dish? Well, Quebecers may not have but that's what some of them will be getting this Thanksgiving weekend as the province may see some of its coldest temperatures recorded during the holiday
Emily Pike explains how wet leaves can make it difficult for drivers, especially in heavy rain.
There's a saying in Canada that only two seasons exist in the country — winter and construction. While that's clearly an exaggeration, it is fair to say the time between summer and winter doesn't last very long in Alberta when compared with eastern provinces like Ontario.According to experts, Alberta's short and less colourful autumns can be attributed to multiple factors, such as latitude and temperature.Jennifer Smith, national warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Ch
TORONTO — An especially warm fall in Ontario means the province may not get the colourful array of fall foliage that usually transforms treetops this time of year.
Start your day with the latest weather news. Forecasters are keeping their eyes on Invest 94L for possible development in the Atlantic while crews continue recovery efforts in the wake of deadly Hurricane Milton in Florida.
Despite an influx of cooler and less humid air across the southeastern United States, Florida remains at risk for tropical threats as AccuWeather meteorologists continue to monitor multiple potential developments. Approximately six weeks remain in the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, and the tropics continue to remain active. This wide image of the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico was captured on Tuesday morning, Oct. 15, 2024. It shows a gathering ar