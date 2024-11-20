Good Morning Maryland Wednesday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Good Morning Maryland Wednesday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Good Morning Maryland Wednesday Weather - Stevie Daniels
An intense fall storm is set to impact the B.C. coast on Tuesday, anticipated to bring powerful waves, fierce wind gusts and heavy precipitation that all threaten disruptions to power and travel across the province
British scientists said the magnetic North Pole was moving rapidly toward Russia. Here's what that means.
Dangerous winds are ongoing across Vancouver Island and the South Coast. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton
The swells generated by the next B.C. storm will propagate thousands of kilometres, reaching as far as Hawaii and the western beaches of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. Talk about impact.
A weather bomb, a rapidly intensifying storm, will provide the stage for what will become an exceptional snowfall event in B.C.'s alpine regions––even with the risk of thundersnow
Saskatchewan got hit with its first major snowstorm of the season Monday night, with much of the province remaining under a snowfall and winter storm warning Tuesday."Definitely a wintry scene to begin with today," said Dan Fulton, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).Fulton said areas around Melfort, Humboldt and Nipawin were hit the hardest overnight, receiving about 15 centimetres of snow.He said those areas could expect to see more snow accumulate throughout the
Snowfall warnings issued for southern Alberta, with drivers urged to brace for difficult travel through Monday
A bunch of gophers helped restore the plant life around Mount St. Helens after a devastating eruption
CBC science specialist Darius Mahdavi breaks down the incoming windstorm that is forming off the west coast of Vancouver Island, with its effects set to be most severe on Tuesday night.
A rare 9-foot oarfish dubbed the "doomsday fish," washed up in Encinitas, California, marking the third sighting of the species in the state this year. Oarfish, typically found deep in the ocean, are linked to earthquake myths but have no proven connection to seismic events.
An active pattern sets up over the country this week bringing three storms from coast to coast. Impacts range from strong wind gusts, to blizzard-like conditions, as well as days of dreary and never ending rain
Environmental groups are praising Quebec's plan to ban fossil-fuel-based natural gas heating in homes by 2040 in an effort to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions."Basically the idea is to stop the hemorrhage," said Jean-Pierre Finet, analyst with Le Regroupement des organismes environnementaux en énergie (ROEE), which advocates for sustainable energy in Quebec and a shift away from fossil fuels."We need to reduce our greenhouse gas production and it's not by adding gas to the grid that
The rare November storm may end parts of Georgia and Alabama’s drought. Why isn’t it becoming a hurricane despite warm ocean waters?
The first significant snowfall of the season in the Calgary area is causing accidents, delays, and at least one major pileup in the region.
Parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba are facing a major wintry wallop, with drivers in the hardest-hit areas urged to postpone any non-essential travel through Wednesday
Gusty winds, rain, and even some wet snow. It's all on the table for parts of Ontario this week as the region falls back into a more typical November pattern
Winds over 100 kilometres an hour are possible on Vancouver Island. Get the localized details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton
The latest B.C. bomb cyclone will create additional disruptions on Wednesday as it continues to make its notable presence felt
The blanket of snow that Calgarians woke up to on Monday morning is continuing to impact evening commuters, with snowfall expected to continue overnight in some areas. Heather Pimiskern, a forecaster with Environment Canada, said the amount that accumulated in and around Calgary ranged from five centimetres in the city's northeast to 15 centimetres around the Diamond Valley area. With road conditions still spotty both in and outside of the city, the agency is warning drivers to prepare for quick
The Yukon government says methylmercury has been found in a creek near the Eagle mine for the first time. The neurotoxin is an extremely poisonous compound of mercury that has the potential to bioaccumulate in fish and animal tissues. Yukon government biologists detected the toxin at four sites along Haggart Creek on October 18."Additional sampling for methylmercury will be undertaken to collect more information and better understand what this means for fish, wildlife and the environment," a gov