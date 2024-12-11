Good Morning Maryland Wednesday Weather - Stevie Daniels
A deepening, low-pressure system in the East and Arctic air from the West will clash over Ontario, and bring another round of significant, lake-effect snow squalls. Some areas are in line for an additional 30-50 cm by Friday
Incoming, blustery winds and snow squalls to southern Ontario. A deepening low pressure to the east, and Arctic air from the west clash over Ontario. Meteorologist Nadine Powell details the widespread windy and squally conditions set to hit the region.
Spoiler alert: Some of you will have to settle for a day that’s merely merry and bright.
Here's what these spotty trees really are
Rain, snow, and winds set to strike eastern Ontario and Quebec, as a 'weather bomb' moves across the region. Brace for localized flooding and the risk for power outages
"Everything is harder."
Cold Arctic Air is set to return across Canada bringing changeable weather conditions. Details with Meteorologist Amandeep Purewal.
Explosive weather bomb to bring snow, rain, and freezing rain across portions of Eastern Canada later this week. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details on this developing story.
A humpback whale makes one of the longest and most unusual migrations ever recorded, raising alarm.
A pattern change is coming to Ontario, but first, freezing rain will sweep across parts of the province on Monday, making for some slippery commutes
The president-elect offers his spin on permitting reform as Congress debates legislation.
A unique weather bomb will develop over eastern North America this week, bringing a blast of chilly precipitation with it
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine struck a southern Russian port on the Azov Sea with missiles and triggered a fire at an oil depot in the western Bryansk region with drones, officials and various media and sources said. The extent of damage and weapons used in the port attack were unclear, though Russia has repeatedly cautioned that Ukraine's use of U.S. ATACMS missiles over the border represents direct Western involvement and risks triggering a wider war. Kyiv says it hits Russian energy facilities in retaliation for attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which have knocked out about half of Ukraine's available generating capacity during the war, damaged distribution and brought blackouts.
Brace for widespread heavy rain, ice, and windy conditions as a powerful 'weather bomb' takes aim at Atlantic Canada mid-week. There's even the potential for some record-setting warm December temperatures as milder air floods the region
Commuters, watch out for slick roads Monday as freezing rain slickens roads and surfaces. Some parts of southern Ontario are at higher risk. Meteorologist Nadine Powell details the hazard zones and timing.
VANCOUVER — British Columbia has given the green light to nine wind energy projects to help power the province's economy and light up 500,000 homes, Premier David Eby said Monday.
A quick blast of Arctic air is expected to impact much of Canada this week, with below-seasonal temperatures forecast for the majority of the country
The world's oldest known wild bird has laid an egg at the estimated age of 74 on a North Pacific island, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.
Strong shaking was felt in Reno and Carson City, Nevada, on Monday afternoon after a large earthquake jolted the region. The USGS shows that the magnitude 5.8 earthquake was one of 31 reported.
With extreme winter weather looming build your emergency kit now. The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman spoke to the Canadian Red Cross about how to plan for an emergency this winter.