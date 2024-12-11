Good Morning Maryland Wednesday Weather - Stevie Daniels

Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine struck a southern Russian port on the Azov Sea with missiles and triggered a fire at an oil depot in the western Bryansk region with drones, officials and various media and sources said. The extent of damage and weapons used in the port attack were unclear, though Russia has repeatedly cautioned that Ukraine's use of U.S. ATACMS missiles over the border represents direct Western involvement and risks triggering a wider war. Kyiv says it hits Russian energy facilities in retaliation for attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which have knocked out about half of Ukraine's available generating capacity during the war, damaged distribution and brought blackouts.