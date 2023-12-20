Good Morning Maryland Wednesday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Environment Canada has issued winter weather travel advisories for much of southern Ontario and snow squall warnings for communities near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. The weather agency says rain is expected to quickly turn into snow later today as colder air moves into southern Ontario. It warns that snow in many parts of southern Ontario may become heavy at times and wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour could result in blowing snow in some areas. Environment Canada says travel could be h
GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A volcano has erupted in southwestern Iceland, sending a flash of light into the evening sky and spewing semi-molten rock into the air in a spectacular show of the Earth's power in the land known for fire and ice. The eruption Monday night appears to have occurred about four kilometers (2 1/2 miles) from the town of Grindavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said. The town near Iceland's main airport was evacuated in November after strong seismic activity damaged ho
Snow squall warnings and weather advisories are in place for parts of southern Ontario as some areas could see more than 10 cm of snow through Tuesday. Be prepared for slow commutes
At some point in the dawn of humanity, a smarter-than-average homo sapien moved a rock away from the fire for warmth and invented the thermal battery.
The eruption, in south-west Iceland, led to half the sky being "lit up in red", an eyewitness says.
Norm Allard knows he may never see the full impacts of his efforts to restore wetlands and floodplains in southeastern British Columbia, but he takes a"generational view"of the work that exemplifies a key part of climate resiliency. "We're not doing this just for ourselves in our lifetime. It's a longer view of looking forward," said Allard, the community planner for Yaqan Nukiy, or the Lower Kootenay Band, nestled between the Goat and Kootenay rivers near Creston, B.C. "It may be our grandkids
With winter underway, the shark has made his way down the east coast to South Carolina. Here’s what we know.
CNN’s Michael Holmes reports on the deep freeze in China, which is causing widespread disruptions and closures.
A far-reaching, fall-like storm is leaving its mark on Atlantic Canada this week, with tens of thousands of people in the dark from powerful winds and an elevated flooding risk due to the potential for 100-200+ mm of rain for some areas.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A storm barreled into the Northeastern U.S. on Monday, flooding roads and downing trees, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands, forcing flight cancellations and school closures, and killing at least four people. More than 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in parts of New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania by mid-morning, and parts of several other states got more than 4 inches (10 centimeters), according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts reached near
Nova Scotia is continuing to deal with the effects of a slow-burning storm that began with heavy wind and rain on Monday. According to Nova Scotia Power's outage map, over 30,000 customers were still without power as of 1:07 p.m. Tuesday. The outages are spread across the province, with significant concentrations in the Annapolis Valley and on the South Shore, as well as in New Glasgow, Amherst and Antigonish. Wind warnings were in effect on Cape Breton Island Tuesday, including in Inverness Cou
A volcanic eruption began on Monday night in Iceland, south of the capital Reykjavik, following an earthquake swarm, Iceland's Meteorological Office reported. For weeks, the Nordic country has been on high alert for a potential eruption at any moment after a period of intense seismic activity on the southwest peninsula, which last month prompted evacuation orders."At 22:17 this evening, a volcanic eruption began north of Grindavik on the Reykjanes peninsula," the IMO said, adding that it could b
OTTAWA — Canadian auto companies sold more electric vehicles this year than ever before, but would still need to nearly double that number within three years to meet a new national mandate. On Tuesday, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is set to reveal the final rules under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act to establish Canada's first-ever nationally-regulated electric-vehicle mandate. Guilbeault set the targets a year ago, requiring that by 2026, 20 per cent of passenger vehicles s
HALIFAX — Powerful gusts are expected to reach speeds of more than 100 kilometres per hour on Canada's East Coast today as two large pressure systems meet over the Atlantic Ocean. Ian Hubbard with Environment Canada says strong winds are forecast to begin in southern Nova Scotia and New Brunswick and sweep across the provinces through the day and overnight. The storm is expected to head overnight across the Cabot Strait and into southern Newfoundland, where powerful winds are also expected. Hubb
Canadian parliamentarians are warning that seal populations pose a danger to fish stocks and are upsetting marine ecosystems in the Pacific, Arctic and Atlantic oceans.A bipartisan report from the House of Commons standing committee on fisheries and oceans says urgent measures are needed from the federal government and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, including an increase in the humane seal harvest."This report's objective is to draw the attention of DFO, relevant departments and the Can
Iceland has warned tourists to stay away from a volcanic eruption that sent smoke and molten rock spewing hundreds of feet into the air.
After weeks of intense seismic activity, a volcano has erupted in southwest Iceland, just one day after the area reopened to tourists.
The visitors are more often found off the coast of Mexico and Central America, experts say.
Yunus Cetinkya and his coworkers prepare for the lunch crowd at Mustafa Restaurant, a Turkish spot in the Wilson and Dufferin area of North York. They set up the tables, and place fresh baklava in a display window. They make sure to close the blinds on the eatery's east side before the customers arrive to keep them from seeing the garbage.A dozen tires, broken furniture, multiple plastic judges, and other trash littered the grass and could be seen spilling onto the sidewalk down Garratt Boulevar