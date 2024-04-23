Good Morning from Upper Chesapeake Chorus

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump agreed on Monday to additional restrictions on the $175 million bond in the former U.S. president's New York civil fraud case, resolving concerns by the state attorney general that the funds were not secure. The bond issued by Knight Specialty Insurance is meant to secure Trump's compliance with a $454.2 million judgment won by state Attorney General Letitia James if he does not succeed in an appeal. Justice Arthur Engoron imposed the penalty after finding that Trump, the Republican presidential candidate to face President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 election, fraudulently inflated his net worth and real estate assets to deceive banks and insurers into providing better terms.