Good news as some Quarry Fire evacuees return home Saturday
Residents from a couple of neighborhoods were some of the first Quarry Fire evacuees finally able to return home and sleep in their own beds on Saturday.
WARNING: This story contains references to violence and suicide.Two people are dead and two were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a man opened fire on his neighbours following a dispute in Stratford, Ont., on Thursday night, police say.Police received multiple 911 calls for reports of gunshots in the area of Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West around 10:45 p.m. ET. Police who arrived on the scene found four people with gunshot wounds. Two of them died and the other two were taken b
Misty Roberts, 42, was arrested five days after she stepped down as mayor of DeRidder, La.
Video shown in court showed Corey Micciolo struggling as his father, Christopher Gregor, forced him to keep running on a speeding treadmill.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — One of three inmates killed in a Nevada prison brawl this week was a member of a white supremacist prison gang who was serving a life sentence for his role in a murder at another Nevada prison, authorities said Friday.
Nearly 1,000 protesters are involved in disorder after a protest in one of England's best-known resorts.
Police responded to a home in Vera, Okla., on July 28 where they found a teenage girl allegedly tied to a tree and given a carpet square to sleep on, police allege
Chad Doerman will serve three consecutive life sentences for the murder of his three sons in June 2023
STORY: This family of Russian sleeper agents were flown to Moscow in the biggest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War.So deep under cover their children only found out they were Russians after the flight took off, the Kremlin said on Friday (August 2). Met by President Vladimir Putin as they touched down, the children knew no Russian and were greeted in Spanish, according to a Kremlin spokesperson.The Dultsevs, a husband and wife, were convicted in a Slovenia court of pretending to be Argentinians in order to spy.While in jail they were given restricted access to their children, and feared they could lose their parental rights, the spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said.The group upon arrival were congratulated by Putin and those in the military service were told they would be nominated for state awards. One of the first off the plane on Thursday (August 2nd) was Vadim Krasikov, a hitman released by Germany and an employee of Russia's FSB security service.He was convicted by a German court of killing a former Chechen militant in a Berlin park in 2019.His release will be seen as a win for Moscow, which prides itself on bringing home intelligence operatives arrested abroad.But Germans spoken to by Reuters in Berlin felt mixed about the trade. "To be honest, I find it a pity that Germany engaged in this. Releasing a killer who is then celebrated as a hero in another country."The swap involved 24 prisoners, with16 moving from Russia to the West and eight prisoners held in the West being sent back to Russia.Although Moscow released more prisoners than it received, it was portrayed by Russian authorities as a victory, and appeared to go down well on the streets."The President agreed for such an exchange, that means he was sure it was right. So, I trust the president and agree with his opinion."The multi-country deal appeared to be a one-time exchange that does not reset the antagonistic U.S.-Russia relationship, which has deteriorated sharply since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Jeffrey Ferguson made a gun-hand gesture at his wife, Sheryl, while they sat at a restaurant. Within hours, she was dead
The children only learned they were Russian after they boarded the Moscow-bound plane in Ankara, a Kremlin spokesperson said.
John Warnock Hinckley Jr., who spent 35 years in a psychiatric hospital following the 1981 shooting of President Ronald Reagan, shares his thoughts on the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police on Mexico’s Caribbean coast said Friday they have found the bodies of four men, including a policeman, shot to death near a resort just south of Cancun.
Almost 35 years after a Saanich teenager plotted the murder of his mother and grandmother, his day parole has been extended — and a second accomplice has been granted full parole.Darren Gowan (who previously went by the last name Huenemann), now 51, was 18 years old when he orchestrated the double homicide with the help of two classmates. In 1990 Derik Lord, then 17, and David Muir, then 16, carried out the murders of Sharon Huenemann, 47, and her mother Doris Leatherbarrow, 69, at Leatherbarrow
WARNING: This story contains derogatory and offensive language.A London man awaiting sentencing in Windsor is on trial in Ontario for another charge related to anti-2SLGBTQ+ protesting — this time outside a drag queen story hour near London. Bubba Christopher Pollock was charged with harassment for allegedly approaching a same-sex couple and their children outside the event at Parkhill library on April 29, 2023.On Friday, the Ontario Court of Justice heard Pollock approached the family with anot
A man was lit on fire near Surrey Central Station Friday afternoon, according to police in the Metro Vancouver suburb. In a statement, Surrey RCMP Const. Parm Kahlon said they received reports of an attack at about 1:10 p.m. PT, near the 10200-block of City Parkway.The local RCMP confirmed the attacker allegedly assaulted the victim by throwing a fire accelerant on the victim's body and lighting him on fire. Police said Saturday the victim remains in hospital with serious burns. Kahlon said the
A further wave of violence swept the country on Saturday.
The three suspects accused of killing a man on a residential street in St. John's on Wednesday each boast a hefty rap sheet, with some criminal convictions dating back to 1988.Their respective crimes — 220 altogether — include theft, robbery, and assault.Veronica Whalen, Jason Wells and Bradley Morrell were all charged with second-degree murder in provincial court on Thursday. All three had been involved in a short standoff on Golf Avenue the day before, which led to a shelter-in-place order for
Three carjacking suspects are under arrest thanks in part to the York Regional Police helicopter. As Catherine McDonald reports, helicopter video released by police shows how the thermal imaging technology works.
Alaina Tripp never expected to see her dog Teddy again after he was stolen from her Ottawa apartment last fall.So when the white miniature poodle showed up, dirty but unhurt, in a police stop in Wyoming ten months later, it felt like a small miracle."I am so, so happy," said Tripp, 33. "I really never ever thought — and nobody ever thought, not the police, not my friends, family ... [that] I would ever, ever see this dog again."Tripp said she returned home last September to find someone had brok
Octavio Reed and an accomplice pleaded guilty to killing Heather Tucker and Bud Morgan during attempted robberies in 2021.