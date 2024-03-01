Good news of the week: Olly Alexander's Eurovision entry and Barbie at the Design Museum

Good news of the week (ES composite)

Good news for Eurovision fans this week as Olly Alexander has released his Eurovision entry.

Meanwhile, the National Gallery is celebrating a record number of visitors, while the Design Museum has announced a Barbie exhibition.

In other news, George Michael has been commemorated with a new coin, while scientists at a London university have made a heart disease breakthrough.

Read our top good news stories of the week below.

Olly Alexander releases Eurovision entry

Olly Alexander has released his Eurovision 2024 entry (Aaron Chown / PA)

Years and Years star Olly Alexander has released his Eurovision entry Dizzy.

Announcing the song’s release on X, Alexander said: “I can’t wait to get going with this new chapter honestly I'm so excited!! Thank you for supporting me and my gay dreams!!

“I'm ten years into a pop music career and boy i’m not done yet! I promise to do my very best and spread only love and dizzy kisses to you all xxx”.

National Gallery celebrates 3 million visitors

A view of the main entrance of the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square (John Stillwell / PA)

The National Gallery was visited by more than three million people last year, a 14 per cent increase in visitor numbers compared with 2022.

Gabriele Finaldi, director of the National Gallery, said: “The National Gallery continues to build on its founding principles of bringing people and great art together.

“We strongly feel that in 2024 and beyond we cannot demand that people come to the art, art must also go to them.”

Barbie exhibition coming to the Design Museum

A major exhibition exploring the design evolution of one of the world’s most famous dolls: Barbie® (yaeantho - stock.adobe.com)

A Barbie exhibition is coming to the Design Museum this summer, which will trace the toy’s history and explore the link to the influence of London style on the all-American creation.

Curator Danielle Thom said: “Barbie obviously is a global brand and this year is the 65th anniversary of the launch of the first Barbie doll, so it’s timely in that respect, but more specifically from the point of view of this institution, I think it’s valid to see Barbie as a design phenomenon.”

George Michael coin unveiled

A collectable coin celebrating George Michael has been unveiled (Royal Mint / PA)

The Royal Mint has unveiled a coin celebrating pop icon George Michael. Designed by artist and sculptor Sandra Deiana, the new collectable coin portrays a headshot of Michael wearing his trademark sunglasses and an engraving of the refrain of Faith.

Story continues

Deiana said: “It’s amazing to be able to pay tribute to his music and what you see in the design is truly a piece of George Michael’s song.”

Tube busker auditions are back

Aaron Wiggett was one of the buskers (Jeremy Selwyn)

Hopeful Tube buskers are auditioning for the chance to entertain passengers on the London Underground.

It is the first time TfL has held busker auditions since before the pandemic. The lucky performers chosen by TfL will join about 200 performers already licensed to perform in TfL stations.

Heart disease breakthrough

Steam cells grown into a heart (University of East London)

London scientists have created a new “heart” in a lab using stem cells in a breakthrough that could lead to treatments for cardiovascular heart disease.

The University of East London researchers used technology to grow stem cells in a dish and separate them into heart tissue, so they can function like a miniature human heart.

The aim is for the stem cell hearts to help scientists develop a greater understanding of cardiovascular disease and enable them to better target effective treatments.