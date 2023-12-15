Good Omens fans celebrate ‘best news’ as show is renewed for third and final season

Good Omens fans have reacted with joy on social media following the announcement that the Amazon Prime Video fantasy series will return for a third and final season.

The show is based on the 1990 novel of the same name, which was co-authored by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. It follows the friendship of fastidious angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and fast-living demon Crowley (David Tennant).

The first season aired in 2019, with a second following earlier this year. No release date has yet been set for the third season, although Amazon has said that it “will begin filming soon in Scotland”.

“I’m so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006,” said Gaiman, who is an executive producer on the series, in a statement. “Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end.

“Season One was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped.

“Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.”

Michael Sheen and David Tennant in the second season of ‘Good Omens’ (Amazon)

Fans on social media reacted with glee following the announcement, with one X/Twitter user calling it “the best news ever!”

Yaaaaaaay! These are the best news ever! — FeatheredSnake (@DFeatheredSnake) December 14, 2023

Another wrote: “Excellent news. This show has been a joy to watch. My heart personally gives everyone involved in it’s production a ‘slow clap’.”

Gaiman himself responded to the outpouring of excitement on Tumblr, writing: “The chorus of Wahoos is deafening and delightful”.

In The Independent’s four-star review of Good Omens season two, TV critic Nick Hilton wrote: “But Gaiman and [co-writer John] Finnemore know precisely what made both the book and its television adaptation a hit: the chemistry between Sheen’s Aziraphale and Tennant’s Crowley.”

Before the second season hit screens, Tennant defended the show against allegations of blasphemy.

“It’s not an irreligious show at all,” he told the Radio Times. “It’s actually very respectful of the structure of that sort of religious belief. The idea that it promotes satanism [is nonsense]. None of the characters from Hell are to be aspired to at all. They’re a dreadful bunch of non-entities.”