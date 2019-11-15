The Good Place Creator Mike Schur on Tonight's Big Twist

The Good Place is halfway through its triumphant final season, and it's more high-octane and complicated than ever. For those not following along (author's note: Why the HELL not?) Team Cockroach's experiment into human improvement is over, the results have been tallied, and Maya Rudolph's all-knowing judge has issued her ruling: The good guys have sufficiently proven the afterlife points system is broken. They won! Also—spoiler alert—earth is canceled and all of human history is to be erased from the universe. Bummer.
In a show where Hail Mary passes are thrown around freely and fantastically, Kristen Bell's Eleanor pitches one more: Wake up Chidi (William Jackson Harper), fill him with the memories of his 807 past afterlives, and tell him he's the only hope to save not only the world, but its entire history. He's going to have one hell of a stomachache.
Thursday night's episode, "The Funeral to End All Funerals," had plenty of twists and turns before that, too, and we had a lot of questions. So we decided, hey, why not call up The Good Place's creator and show runner, Mike Schur, and get the man behind the chaos to answer those questions. Here's what Schur had to say about mixing humor in with The Good Place's need for a lot of plot, Michael's evolution from demon to stage magician, and the glory of a well-placed fart joke in a show about existential moral philosophy.
GQ: Thanks for doing this. I assume you're very busy at the moment.
Mike Schur: Mostly. I'm just watching the impeachment trial right now.
Wow, what a fucked up way to relax
Yeah, not exactly a break.
So, we have one episode left before the show goes on hiatus until after the holidays. This season's been burning through plot at a crazy pace. I'm wondering how you balance all the story you need to pack in with weird, fun jokes that come out of nowhere.
In this final season, we've had this gigantic story to tell, which is: they're conducting an experiment, they've made a huge bet on the idea that people, if they're given sort of love and attention and support, will improve; that humans aren't set at one level of moral reasoning. And so we felt we had to really honor that story and we had to have the first seven episodes be the experiment, and the eighth is the sort of trial. What happens after that is the aftermath. I can tell you it took a lot of planning in the writers room to craft stories that honor this gigantic overarching plot and still let everybody be funny and, you know, tell dumb jokes.
I would say this show has always required a lot of careful planning, but this season in particular, we had a lot to juggle. It was a fun challenge. And I hope we rose to it. Other people should be the judge of that, but it took a lot of careful work and discussion.
I assume it helps knowing the characters so much better than you maybe did three years ago.
Definitely. At a certain point, writing jokes for Jason Mendoza just becomes second nature. The character voices are all very clear, their attitudes about everything are also very clear. I think that's not only a testament to the writing staff, but to the actors, because the jokes are pushed to the margins a little bit. The first and most important thing is the story, so it's very nice to know that you have Jameela and Manny and Will and Kristen and Ted and D'Arcy, who have such clear games, and they can pop in very quickly and say something very pithy. And that is a huge help.
Halfway through this newest episode, we see Michael's optimism is spreading around everywhere in the afterlife like a weird virus. You imply it a bit in "Employee of the Bearimy" as well.
What's great is if you stick around with this show for a while, you get to track the characters over a very long period of time. It's the essential difference between TV and movies. All of the characters, in very different ways, have undergone massive transformations. Janet's been rebooted 800 and some times and and she just keeps evolving. The humans have been rebooted 807 times and their personalities get more refined. But Michael probably has had the biggest transformation because he started out as a literal demon and is now leading the charge to save all of humanity. That's a pretty big arc, right? From being pure evil—a fire squid—into the person who is the most ambitiously intent on rescuing humanity from eternal doom? The whole show is his story, in a way.
He's kind of become the Michael that he was pretty much in the first season. He was playing a part, and making fun of that persona. Now he's become that.
Right. It's like he was he was playing a role for a very long time as a sort of benevolent, wise, gentle, positive, angelic father figure to not only the four humans, but all humans. And and now he actually is that. It's been so fun to track.
I think it's in the last episode when he says, "Boffo," and I thought, well, he wouldn't have said that even a year ago.
You know, for that episode, we knew we had to engineer this big final test for the new humans. And we stumbled late on the idea that they would create another sinkhole like they did in season one. So we were like, well, how could they create an excuse for a sinkhole this time? Someone pitched in that maybe it was a magic trick gone wrong and then that led immediately to Michael. Of course he would be really into human magic, which is a really, really boring and terrestrial thing to be into when you're an angel in the afterlife and there's actual magic everywhere.
Once we had that it was like, well, the kind of magician he would be isn't David Copperfield, or Criss Angel. I bet Michael loves the type of magician who wears a top hat and does really lame sleight of hand stuff. [Laughs.]
Focusing more on this episode, all I could think about at the end is that Chidi's going to be so mad when he wakes up and finds out he's, essentially, God.
Oh yeah. [Laughs.]
You're kind of torturing him, here.
That's been a meta narrative that's gone on between me and the writers for the entire length of the show: Michael is essentially a writer, right? He's been creating scenarios over and over again and he has a troupe of "actors" he's been sending out to play different roles. At least that's what it was for the first season and a half or so. Now, we constantly find ourselves in these positions of like, we're writing some kind of postmodern play where the author of the play becomes a character in the play.
You also have to pretty much take Chidi out of the equation for this episode.
Yeah. Look, he made this gigantic sacrifice and had his memories wipes so he could help everybody in writing this part of the story we were like, we're going to have to lose Will for an episode. It's basically a Weekend at Bernie's thing. He's floating around a pool in a Hawaiian shirt unable to talk. I can say the next episode makes up for having lost him. Without giving too much away, it's very Chidi-centric.
This is not a question but I must say: I loved Will's little noises during his scavenger hunt a few episodes back.
Will does nerdy, giddy excitement so well. We wanted to lean into that a little more, so when we were writing that episode, we came up with the idea that as a stall tactic, Eleanor would say that she had a scavenger hunt for him to go on. He's a character who loves to find the answers to things and so scavenger hunts and puzzles are exactly the kind of thing that he would get really into. There's another episode, the second-to-last, actually—there's another story where he gets to kind of nerd out a little bit and it's equally delightful
A bright side to removing all his memories is that you can get the kind of happy-go-lucky Chidi that we haven't really seen before.
That idea played a huge role in the next episode. We've seen him content before, right? In season three, in Janet's void, where he finally confesses to Eleanor that he loves her and saves everything from blowing up. After that, in the episode where we're in the Good Place post office, he's really calm and confident. It's like some gigantic burden has been lifted off of his shoulders. It's a great color for Will to play because Chidi's often so uptight and nervous all the time.
D'Arcy Carden is obviously a force in this show. Can you talk a little about Bad Janet's transformation in particular?
It was almost a throwaway joke the first time we used it, a noxious, annoying, constantly texting version of the Janet we knew. But as soon as we used her once, it was like, "Oh! We should always be seeing bad Janet every anytime we're in the Bad Place."
It's great for many reasons. Number One: It gave D'Arcy this entirely other character to do. She's a wonderful performer and remarkably subtle in the way she presents every version of Janet, good and bad. But then there's this whole other game that gets played, which is that every time Janet is rebooted, she evolves a little bit, which means D'Arcy has had to play these incredibly subtly different versions of the Good Janet and one of the Bad Janets. And so the episode that aired a couple weeks ago, where Michael is telling Bad Janet this long story about this event that occurred in the neighborhood, that Bad Janet—we found out a couple episodes beforehand—has been rebooted like 40 million times. This Bad Janet is way more advanced than the bad Janets we've been seeing who are just bored and texting all the time. It's really amazing to watch D'Arcy play that bad Janet because she's still Bad Janet, but she has this much more sophisticated attitude: She listens to the story, and at the end, D'Arcy plays it so you can see she seems to be a little bit emotionally affected by Michael's point. She's still Bad Janet, she still makes cutting wisecracks and leaves Michael with the book under her arm, but Sean accidentally was sort of the agent of his own demise, right? Because he rebooted this Bad Janet so many times that she got to the level where she can actually see all the gray areas between good and bad.
And it's always good to have a guaranteed source of fart jokes built into your show, I think.
You can't lose, right? From the very beginning, I told NBC, "If we're gonna do a show about moral philosophy, there's gonna be a bunch of fart jokes."
What can we look forward to in the final episodes of The Good Place? What can you tell me?
Oh, man. Okay. I will say: Up until the very end, and I mean literally the very end, we are trying to do what we've done all along, which is: twists and turns. Pedal to the metal. You don't know anything yet.
This interview has been edited and condensed.
