Good Samaritan sees a nose sticking through a box, rescues 8 puppies in Fort Worth

A sealed box full of eight puppies was abandoned Wednesday near Burleson before a Good Samaritan rescued the dogs and brought them to the Humane Society of North Texas.

The dogs were dumped Wednesday at about 2 p.m. near Interstate 35@W and FM 1187, said Cassie Davidson, spokesperson for the Humane Society. The Good Samaritan saw a car idle, someone abandon the plastic box, and drive away, he said. He stopped to look inside after he noticed a small nose sticking through a crack in the box.

“Thank God the box had cracked,” Davidson said. “Because he saw a little puppy nose sticking through that crack.”

The box had been sealed with tape to trap the puppies inside, but the Good Samaritan ripped the tape off and saved all eight puppies by bringing them to the Humane Society’s location on Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

There, the puppies were treated by the organization’s medical team. All puppies are in foster care, and they will eventually be up for adoption, Davidson said. Anyone looking to bring one of these pups home should keep an eye on the Humane Society’s Facebook page, Davidson said. The organization will post when these eight are ready to go home.

