"It is a good way to start the World Cup" - Springboks' skipper Kolisi

SHOWS:

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN (SEPTEMBER 20, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) SOUTH AFRICA CAPTAIN, SIYA KOLISI, SAYING:

"I think it is a good way to start the World Cup, to play them at the beginning. If you are going to play them anyway in your pool stage and I think it is the perfect time to play them now. I think they will also think the same thing. Instead of waiting and waiting you know? Some guys will hesitate if they think the big one is coming but it is proper that we can prepare from the beginning now and see what we can do after that."

STORY: South Africa captain Siya Kolisi said on Friday (September 20) that playing the defending champions New Zealand in the first game is "a good way to start the World Cup" as he looked ahead to facing the All Blacks in Saturday's (September 21) Pool B opener in Yokohama.

"I think it is the perfect time to play them now," Kolisi added.

The other teams in Pool B are Italy and Namibia who play on Sunday (September 22), along with Canada who open against Italy on September 26.

(Production: Jack Tarrant)