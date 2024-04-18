Goodbounce Pickleball Yard hosting Thunder Over Louisville party
Goodbounce Pickleball Yard hosting Thunder Over Louisville party
Goodbounce Pickleball Yard hosting Thunder Over Louisville party
Bill Belichick's former boss Robert Kraft reportedly tanked his chances of getting hired as the Falcons head coach.
LeBron James is going back to the Olympics for the first time in 12 years. Stephen Curry is headed to the games for the first time. Kevin Durant will go there with his eyes on history. And they’re just part of a star-studded roster the Americans have assembled for the Paris Games. USA Basketball announced its men's Olympic team for Paris on Wednesday — James, Curry, Durant, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards and K
WINNIPEG — Veteran skip Brad Jacobs's time as a free agent didn't last long. Jacobs is joining third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant and lead Ben Hebert for next season — former teammates of Brendan Bottcher who are based in Alberta. Kennedy made the announcement on social media Wednesday evening. "Looking forward to playing with a familiar face!" Kennedy said as part of his announcement that Jacobs would be joining the team. "Me too Marc! Excited for the new challenge," Jacobs said in respon
TORONTO — Jontay Porter has been banned from the NBA for life. The former Toronto Raptors backup centre's punishment was announced on Wednesday after the NBA completed its investigation into gambling allegations against Porter. The league found that Porter violated its rules by disclosing confidential information to sports bettors, limiting his own participation in one or more games for betting purposes, and betting on NBA games. All three are prohibited under the NBA's collective bargaining agr
A picture is worth a thousand words (and 280 characters).
The Louisiana State University Tigers forward was the number seven pick.
England rugby star Mike Tindall married Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall in 2011, but he admitted it wasn't 'all fine and dandy.'
The NHL's Stanley Cup playoff spots are locked up, but seeding is still to be determined ahead of the season's final games. Here's what to know.
Chinese runner He Jie’s victory in Sunday in the Beijing Half Marathon is facing a probe after his win was called into question by Chinese internet users because a trio of African runners appeared to deliberately slow down to let him win.
This wasn't the kind of attention Rory McIlroy was hoping for on the day after the Masters. A London financial paper, City A.M., cited anonymous sources as saying McIlroy was believed to be close to an $850 million deal to join LIV Golf. McIlroy was able to shut it down when he arrived at the RBC Heritage.
TORONTO — Most fans would describe the Toronto Raptors' 2023-24 season as tumultuous, even chaotic, with a series of trades significantly remaking the roster and then a raft of injuries and other issues directly contributing to a 15-game losing skid. But head coach Darko Rajakovic's lasting memory of this lost season will be how through it all, the team stuck together. "We were dealt some really tough cards this season and it was easy to point fingers and say it’s his fault, my fault, his fault,
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Toronto Maple Leafs will face a familiar foe in the Stanley Cup playoffs. It's just not the opponent they expected. The Leafs are set to meet the Boston Bruins in the opening round after Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers settled the Atlantic Division standings. Florida jumped over Boston to grab the No. 1 seed thanks to the victory coupled with the Bruins' 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on home ice in their regular-season finale. "It'll be a real challenge, but obviously re
Whether looking for a franchise passer or just a solid backup, several teams are sure to be on the hunt for a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft.
The cornerback signed a two-year deal with the team in March during free agency. Here’s why.
Marc Goddard was all of us as one of the most iconic knockouts in UFC history happened right before his eyes.
A ticket to the Masters, known as a badge, is one of the most elusive items in all of sports. But those who are lucky enough to procure one know that it provides more than just access to one of golf’s most hallowed grounds, it is also an invitation to leave the troubles of the world behind.
A man has been charged in federal court in Illinois in the transport of millions of dollars worth of Masters golf tournament merchandise and memorabilia stolen from Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. A document filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois accuses Richard Globensky of transporting the items across state lines to Tampa, Florida, “knowing the same had been stolen, converted and taken by fraud.” Upon conviction, Globensky would have to forfeit any property and cash attained from proceeds traced to the stolen items, the government said.
Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon, Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov, Edmonton's Connor McDavid and Toronto's Auston Matthews are all in the running to win the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP. MacKinnon has carried the top-heavy Avalanche into the playoffs, Kucherov has played a role in half the Lightning's goals, McDavid got the Oilers back in it after a horrid start and Matthews is on the verge of becoming the first to player to hit 70 goals in a season in more than 30 years. McDavid also became just the fourth pl
The Vancouver-based brand will dress the Olympic and Paralympic athletes for the opening and closing ceremonies and their media appearances.
EDMONTON — Connor McDavid has achieved something only three other people in the NHL have ever done. The Edmonton Oilers captain, who missed his team's last three games with an undisclosed injury, recorded his 100th assist of the season in Monday's game against the visiting San Jose Sharks. Wayne Gretzky did it 11 times, while Bobby Orr and Mario Lemieux each got there once. McDavid hit the milestone at 15:35 of the second period against the Sharks. The captain outwaited a sprawling Sharks defend