Say Goodbye to Wet Feet: Waterproof your shoes with a candle and hairdryer!

When snow is followed by rain, it can create messy situations.

As someone who knows the weather, I have some seriously waterproof boots that even Moses would envy. But if all you have are sneakers, don't worry - there's a solution to keep your feet dry.

All you’ll need is a candle and a hair dryer.

The first step is to rub the candle wax all over the shoe.

Then, simply turn on the blow dryer and let the melting begin.

No life hack video is complete without a test. Check out the video above to see how effective this one was.

