Goodwill has a new donation space on this high-traffic Columbia road. What to know

There’s a new spot for donating items to Goodwill in a high-traffic area of Columbia.

Goodwill Industries of the Upstate/Midlands SC has opened a donation center at 2627 Millwood Ave., according to a release from commercial real estate firm Colliers South Carolina. That’s in a small strip shopping center about five blocks southeast of Gervais Street and Millwood Avenue.

“Goodwill Industries brings a level of commitment and community impact that aligns perfectly with the landlord’s vision for this space,” Colliers South Carolina’s John Gressette said in a statement. “Its dedication to empowering individuals and fostering inclusivity makes the nonprofit an ideal tenant and we are thrilled it will be able to better serve our community through this location.”

Colliers added that Goodwill “believes in the transformative power of work and is committed to fostering an inclusive environment while driving positive change and serving the community with integrity, compassion and a relentless dedication to excellence.”

The Goodwill location on Millwood Avenue only accepts donations, and a list of items the nonprofit can receive is available on the Goodwill Industries of the Upstate/Midlands SC website. The nonprofit has a number of retail stores in the Midlands, including sites on Garners Ferry Road and St. Andrews Road in Columbia, and on West Main Street in Lexington, among others.

Millwood Avenue is a busy thoroughfare not far from downtown Columbia, lined with restaurants, stores and other services, and anchored on its southeastern end by Dreher High School. About 21,400 cars per day travel down the street, according to SC Department of Transportation traffic data.