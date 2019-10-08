The Goodyear Blimp Is Available to Rent on Airbnb and It's Every College Football Fan's Fantasy!

Airbnb is catering to college football fans with their latest exclusive listing: the one-and-only Goodyear Blimp.

The 192-foot-long, football-shaped airship bearing the company’s blue-and-yellow logo is synonymous with Saturday game days, and has been providing aerial coverage over the gridiron since 1955.

The iconic blimp is also set to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame later this year — the first non-player or coach to ever receive this honor.

To celebrate college football’s 150th anniversary this year, Airbnb is offering fans the chance to stay overnight in the famous Blimp for the first time ever, charging $150 per night (plus taxes and fees) for two guests. Only three one-night stays will be available for purchase — October 22, 23 and 24 — all leading up to the game between rivals University of Michigan and Notre Dame on October 26.

Airbnb More

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Teams Up With Coterie to Design Adorable Tailgate Accessories

While the Goodyear Blimp is often seen mid-air, guests who get the chance to stay in the airship will (thankfully!) be firmly grounded. When it’s not in the sailing over stadiums, the Blimp hangs out in its hangar in Mogadore, Ohio, which is where the Airbnb stays will take place.

Airbnb More

Airbnb More

Story continues