‘Goofy’ dog thriving after rough start to life, NC shelter says. Now she needs a home

A “goofy” dog had a rough start to life — but now, she’s “thriving” and up for adoption in North Carolina.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina said it worried that Luna the dog wouldn’t survive after she arrived in bad shape.

“She was so malnourished she had to be under constant vet watch for the first few days,” the Greenville animal shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

As of Jan. 25, Luna was feeling better and in need of a new owner. An online adoption profile describes her as a “silly” 1-year-old Belgian malinois mix often seen with her beloved dino toy.

“She is very goofy and loves to throw around stuffed toys,” her foster family wrote on Facebook. “True to her malinois nature Luna is very driven and smart so she will need a home committed to continuing her training.”

Meet Luna! She's looking so good these days you may not even recognize that she was the Mal that came in with the group... Posted by Humane Society of Eastern Carolina on Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Luna is ready for her next chapter after she arrived at the shelter with a group of dogs. At one point, she was rushed to an animal clinic as she was “unable to stand and was borderline unresponsive.”

“We aren’t sure what she may have eaten, but we can only imagine it was out of necessity and desperation of her circumstances,” the shelter wrote Jan. 13 on Facebook. “But her condition is still up in the air, as she is too malnourished and skinny for the surgery that could give us all some answers.”

An emergency care team determined Luna didn’t need surgery, and she started her path toward recovery. Then, the shelter shared videos of the “thriving” dog playing, saying it might be difficult to recognize her compared to when she arrived.

Luna was one of several dogs the humane society took in from the same breed earlier in January. The puppies — also known as Belgian shepherds — came “from a family struck by tragedy after tragedy,” McClatchy News reported.

More information about the shelter’s adoption process can be found at hsecarolina.org.

