COVID-19 updates:

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with doses expected to arrive next week

Google, Amazon fined $163 million by French privacy watchdog

PARIS — France’s data privacy watchdog said Thursday it has fined Google 100 millions euros ($121 million) and Amazon 35 million euros ($42 million) for breaching the country’s rules on advertising cookies.

The CNIL said in a statement that the French websites of both companies did not request prior consent from internet users about trackers, or cookies, that were automatically saved on computers for advertising purposes.

It said Google and Amazon also failed to provide clear information to users about the purposes of these cookies and how they might refuse them.

The CNIL noted that both companies made changes to their websites in September, yet said efforts were not sufficient to be in line with French rules.

In the case of Google, it noted it had derived “significant profits” from the advertising income indirectly generated from data collected by the cookies and said that the practices affected “almost fifty million users.”

The CNIL the size of the fines was justified by “the seriousness” of the breaches.

The watchdog gave Google and Amazon three months to change the way they tell consumers how their data is used and how they can reject cookies. Otherwise, they will face an additional fine of 100,000 euros ($ 121,095) for each day of delay.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Michigan's top court spikes election lawsuit by Trump allies

    DETROIT — The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an unprecedented request to take control of ballots and ballot boxes from the Nov. 3 election and appoint someone to investigate claims of vote-counting fraud in Detroit. The court said it is “not persuaded that it can or should grant the requested relief.” The order was 4-3, with a Republican-nominated justice, Elizabeth Clement, joining three Democrats in throwing out the lawsuit. The case was filed days after the Board of State Canvassers certified Joe Biden's 154,000-vote Michigan victory over President Donald Trump. It was another lawsuit aimed at changing the outcome of the election. There is no evidence of widespread election fraud anywhere in the U.S., experts say. “I consider it imprudent to hear this matter, a conclusion only amplified by my view that it is irresponsible to continue holding out the possibility of a judicial solution to a political dispute that needs to be resolved with finality,” Clement said. Three dissenting conservative justices said they were in favour of at least hearing arguments. “The case before the court is no small matter. Election disputes pose a unique test of a representative democracy’s ability to reflect the will of the people when it matters most,” Justice David Viviano said. “But it is a test our country has survived, one way or another, since its inception. ... By closing the courthouse door on these petitioners, the court today denies them any ability to have their claims fully considered by the judiciary.” The lawsuit by Trump allies took aim at a number of issues, including the mailing of absentee ballot applications by the Democratic secretary of state months ago. “The time to challenge this scheme may have been before the applications were mailed out — or at least before the absentee ballots were cast — rather than waiting to see the election outcome and then challenging it if unpalatable,” Clement said. Chief Justice Bridget McCormack and justices Megan Cavanagh and Richard Bernstein joined Clement in dismissing the case but didn't offer separate remarks. ___ Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez Ed White, The Associated Press

  • BC Health Care Report Reveals A Widespread And Insidious Problem In Its Treatment Of Indigenous People

    (ANNews) – Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond – lawyer, judge, and legislative advocate for children’s rights – completed and released a report last month which examined the Healthcare system within B.C and how it affects Indigenous Peoples. The report, In Plain Sight: Addressing Indigenous-specific Racism and Discrimination in B.C. Health Care, stems from an independent investigation following allegations that surfaced earlier this year about a “Price is Right” game being played in some BC hospital emergency rooms in which health care workers were guessing blood alcohol levels of Indigenous patients entering those ERs. The specific “Price is Right” game was not found to be a wide-spread activity which all B.C hospital workers participate in, however, there was evidence of widespread pervasive systemic racism that is encountered on a regular basis by Indigenous patients and their families, as well as Indigenous health care professionals. There was “extensive profiling of Indigenous patients based on stereotypes about addictions.” The report includes first-hand accounts from patients, witnesses and health-care workers through 11 key findings, followed by two dozen recommendations for change, with nearly 9,000 people participating in the investigation. Out of the findings, it was discovered that eighty-four percent of Indigenous people who participated, reported experiencing some form of discrimination in health care. More than half of the Indigenous health-care workers who participated said they had personally experienced racism at work. “Our review found clear evidence of a much more widespread and insidious problem – a lack of cultural safety and hundreds of examples of prejudice and racism throughout the entire B.C. health care system,” Turpel-Lafond said. “It doesn’t mean every Indigenous person who gets health care will experience direct or indirect racism, but it does mean that any Indigenous person could experience it – anywhere in the system. We have a significant problem that must be urgently addressed.” The report is putting forward 24 recommendations to government, including improving accountability, legislative changes, and an improved complaint process. There are also recommendations focused on mandatory health professional education, better public education about Indigenous history and health, and a new School for Indigenous Medicine. The review also recommends that the province establish three key new positions to provide leadership on the issue: a B.C. Indigenous health officer, a B.C. Indigenous health representative and advocate and an associate deputy minister of Indigenous health. Cheryl Casimer, First Nations Summit Political Executive, spoke on the matter by saying, “The extent of systemic racism identified by Dr. Turpel-Lafond is very disheartening. Every person in this province deserves to have access to the same level of quality healthcare regardless of race or colour.” “It is offensive to know that there are Indigenous people in BC that are afraid to seek medical treatment because of the racism they may face. Our healthcare system must be one based on equality and cultural inclusion. The recommendations Ms. Turpel-Lafond provides paint a clear path forward towards a more accountable, inclusive system that has no place for racist attitudes, actions and inactions.” Regional Chief Terry Teegee of the BC Assembly of First Nations said, “We have known for years that the healthcare system in this province treats First Nations people with disrespect and discrimination.” “Now, thanks to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond and her team, we have the proof of this deep seated, systemic and horrific racism within the healthcare system. This is not a matter of a few bad apples; the investigation found that many high-level administrators knew of this racism and chose to ignore it.” “I urge the provincial government to immediately engage with First Nations leadership to shape a way forward for our own structures, but to also support, inform and direct those in leadership to achieve cultural safety and a strong Indigenous human rights foundation within the system. It’s time that the BC government takes hard and urgent action to enforce Indigenous peoples’ right to safety, dignity, and respect when seeking medical assistance,” said Teegee. B.C. health minister Adrian Dix has apologized for the treatment of Indigenous Peoples in the healthcare system, “Racism de B.C.’s health-care system an unsafe place for many Indigenous peoples to access services and the care they need.” “I want to make an unequivocal apology as the minister of health to those who’ve experienced racism in accessing health-care services in British Columbia now and in the past,” he said. Dix said he will appoint an associate deputy minister to lead a task force responsible for implementing the recommendations, which include legislative, policy and structural changes focused on changing systems, behaviours and beliefs. Meanwhile, A coalition of First Nations leaders who have been calling on BC’s Ministry of Health to share COVID-19 case information with their governments for months, say they feel vindicated by Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond’s report on systemic racism. The nations have been requesting the following COVID-19 information since May 2020, and have been engaged in government-to-government negotiations for months, but with no result: “Dr. Turpel-Lafond’s powerful truth-telling report underscores the importance of eliminating systemic racism on an urgent basis,” said Marilyn Slett, Chief Councillor of the Heiltsuk Nation. “We are calling once again on the BC government, and its new task force, to eliminate discrimination in our health care system, including the Ministry of Health’s failure to share vital COVID case information with Indigenous governments, which puts our people at risk.” Judith Sayers, President of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, said, “The Ministry of Health’s ongoing refusal to share this information is based on stereotypes about First Nations governments. Our governments receive and work with confidential information every day. It’s insulting to suggest that we can’t be trusted with this information.” “The racism must stop now.”Jacob Cardinal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News

  • Ministry investigating North Shore Road blast

    An incident last Wednesday, Dec. 2 that some area residents believed could have been an earthquake or home explosion turned out to be a  “blast gone wrong” at the Thomas Contracting Quarry, located on North  Shore Road near Highway 35 in Algonquin Highlands. Shortly before  2 p.m. dozens of people, some as far away as Minden and Haliburton  Village, reported experiencing a loud blast and subsequent rumbling.  While there was much immediate speculation online about what could have  caused the issue, Algonquin Highlands Mayor Carol Moffatt moved quickly  to allay the public’s fears. “As everything shimmied and shook on  my desk at home, I blurted out things I won’t put on this page. I  wondered if it was an earthquake or rock blast; and after making a few  quick calls I can confirm the blast occurred in the aggregate pit on  North Shore Road,” Moffatt posted on her political Facebook page. While  the pit is owned by Thomas Contracting, they weren’t the ones  responsible for last week’s blast. According to Gary Wheeler, a  spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks  (MECP), blasting operations at the site have been contracted out to  Fowler Construction, who in turn subcontracted the blasting work to  Austin Powder Ltd. The incident was reported to both the MECP and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry on Wednesday. “The  ministry is working to determine the cause of the blasting noise limit  exceedance, any potential violation and address public concerns.  Currently, it is too early to determine the results of the ministry’s  review and assessment of the incident,” Wheeler informed the Times. Wheeler confirmed the MECP received numerous complaints from the public following the incident. A  post on a local community page on Facebook discussing the blast has so  far garnered 104 responses. Many local residents are using it as a  platform to share their experiences in the aftermath of the explosion. “It was pretty crazy how the house rumbled and the trees shook for a while afterwards,” noted Joleen Thomas. Andrea  Coysh reported hearing the blast at her home just east of Minden, on  County Road 21, approximately 20 kilometres away from the blast site.  Emmy Lester, who lives in nearby Ingoldsby, said she too heard the  explosion. Susan Deborah works in Minden, and she said the blast “reverberated in the windows of our office building”. “Knew it was a blast, but unbelievable it was that far away,” Deborah noted. Living  in the vicinity of the Thomas Contracting Quarry, Bert Kennedy is no  stranger to the usual noises that emanate from the site. Last  Wednesday’s blast was anything but usual, Kennedy claimed. “We live  quite close to the pit where the blast took place and our house vibrated  and shook,” Kennedy wrote. “I was in my wood shop and thought a big  tree was coming through the roof. Neighbours report things like  structure damage, window and concrete cracks.” Some residents  wondered if there was a connection between the 2 p.m. blast and an  earlier sighting of a falling meteor, which came into view at around  noon and could be seen across much of southern Ontario, but that was  quickly chalked up as being a coincidence. The MECP is currently  working with both Fowler Construction and Austin Powder Ltd. to ensure  the companies take appropriate action to address the public’s concerns  and ensure similar incidents do not occur at the site in the future.  Wheeler noted the organizations will be required to meet with  individuals who claim the blast damaged their property. “We are  requiring that the company conduct inspections of the reported damage to  determine what steps are necessary to restore the property. The  ministry will monitor the progress of these inspections and ensure that  the parties involved take appropriate action,” Wheeler stated. John  McBride, director of operations with Fowler Construction, informed the  Times that he has already met with representatives from Austin Powder  Ltd. in an attempt to find what, exactly, occurred last week. While he  acknowledged there was an exceedance on the acceptable noise level of  the blast, as regulated by the ministry, the two companies were still  working to determine its cause. “We are collecting data from the  subcontractor. We monitor for noise and vibrations on every blast, so we  have to look at the seismograph readings and see where they are. We  photograph and film it all too, so we can look at that frame by frame to  determine, number one, what happened, and then number two, what can we  do to make sure this never happens again,” McBride said. “There are  rules and regulations that we have to abide by and we take that very  seriously. We do enough of this stuff that we have to fit within those  guidelines.” McBride said interviews with the blasters on site  had already been conducted, and the two companies were now working to  understand what went wrong. “We have to be able to explain this to  the ministry, but we also have to be able to explain this to the public  too. That’s my concern right now,” McBride said. “This sort of thing  just cannot happen. We have to stay within the standards, period.”Mike Baker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Haliburton County Echo

  • Real Christmas trees are not just traditional, they are a climate friendly choice

    A traditional Christmas may be a little challenging this year because of COVID-19, but we’re still hanging up the lights, decorating our homes and, course, trimming trees. Every year the argument arises: real or artificial? Even the Christmas tree we choose has an impact on our environment.  The Expositor spoke with Shirley Brennan, executive director of Christmas Tree Farmers of Ontario, about why real Christmas trees are an environmentally friendly choice.  “We work hard at growing a product that is healthy for the environment,” said Ms. Brennan. “We’re always looking for ways to help whether it is through ecological transformation and restoration or whether it is through recycling programs after the season.” Christmas trees are 100 percent recyclable and biodegradable. Most people know this, she said, but what some people don’t know is how much oxygen an acre of Christmas trees can provide for them. “Each acre provides enough oxygen to support 18 people." Trees stabilize soil, provide wildlife habitat and absorb carbon dioxide as well. A 2009 Ellipsos study found that Christmas trees can sequester nearly one ton of carbon dioxide per acre, depending on the type of tree and growing conditions. “The trees provide purified water into the air through transpiration and cultivated fields help filter fresh water supplies as well,” added Ms. Brennan. “We work with different organizations to not only put habitat there, but also to help the restoration of streams and rivers to help prevent eroding. A field of Christmas trees will help with flooding. After the snow thaws, the trees cut down on the amount of flooding because of the type of roots and the ground around Christmas trees.” Sales of real Christmas trees at Ontario farms have jumped 25 percent this year. People are seeing a trip to the tree farm as a way of getting outdoors and sharing family activities while social distancing due to COVID. If demand remains high there will likely be a shortage of certain species, including the popular Fraser fir. After all, it takes 10 to 15 years before a Christmas tree can be harvested, depending on species and conditions.  Species vary across Ontario but the most common is the Fraser fir, although many Ontario farmers have begun to branch out into different firs. The trees are started from seed and then transplanted as seedlings. A single weather event can wipe out mature trees, such as the June 2016 winter storm in Nova Scotia that destroyed mature trees as well as seedlings.  Real trees may not be completely environmentally friendly though. Small amounts of fertilizer and pesticides are used on tree farms if necessary, Ms. Brennan said. Mowing between rows and keeping the grasses and weeds around the trees down minimizes the leaching of nutrients. “If we do have to use pesticides it’s sparingly, because we have a product that takes 10 years to grow. We don’t want to damage it so the amount we use is very minute. Most of our farmers mow and keep the weeds down by hand. We do a lot of stuff by foot and by hand on Christmas tree farms.” Christmas trees are a crop like any other crop. “We’re not going out to the forest and cutting trees down. We’re growing trees and for those 10 years the trees provide habitat for small animals and birds. We provide those benefits for 10 years and you have to remember: every time we cut down a tree we plant two more. Not every seedling is going to make it. We’re always putting back into the soil. We may cultivate that soil and bring in another crop so we’re not just replanting the same crop year after year and we’re not draining those nutrients.” Also, many Christmas tree farms are located on marginal lands where no other crops will grow successfully, but Christmas trees seem to do really well there. This helps to maintain green spaces. Whether or not you can grow fir trees depends on the soil type so if the soil doesn’t support fir trees then those farms would grow spruce and pine trees, she said. “We certainly hear that question (real or artificial), but we know we have a good product that is 100 percent recyclable, 100 percent biodegradable and provides benefits before we harvest it. We’re not just clearing land. If you go to a Christmas farm today, a section may be cleared but another section is still in the process so that we are always turning over and cultivating that land so we’re not just taking from the land.” Once Christmas is over, the trees can continue to give back to the environment if they are composted or left to biodegrade. Many municipalities have a recycling program of some type and even sell the recycled trees back to the community as mulch, often as a fundraiser for local organizations. Recently, farmers have been partnering with organizations that improve rivers or streams, or wildlife rescues that use trees for mulch, food or habitat. “We certainly have a lot of options when it comes to recycling,” said Ms. Brennan. “If you have the land to let it biodegrade then wild animals will come and enjoy it as well so that’s also giving back to the wilderness. It’s amazing for birdwatching. I sit by my window and watch the birds that come to my feeder and after Christmas my tree goes out there as well. Not only do they enjoy the food, they use it as shelter as well.” Not everyone can have a real tree in their home. For example, someone in the family could have allergies. Artificial trees are more convenient, with a variety of styles, colours and sizes available. Some trees come pre-decorated or pre-lit. A good quality artificial tree could last 10 or more years and never has to be watered. Artificial trees are made from non-renewable resources, however. Most are made from PVC, a petroleum-based plastic that contains phthalates, chemicals which have been proven to be harmful to humans. They tend to come wrapped in plastic as well.  Artificial trees also have higher greenhouse gas emissions throughout the manufacturing, packaging and shipping cycle and trees need to be reused for 20 years to compare favourably with real Christmas trees. The Ellipsos study reported that on average, households replace an artificial tree every six years. Overall, real Christmas trees are a better choice for a lower environmental impact. Other options include buying a second-hand artificial tree; getting crafty with greenery sourced from your own backyard; choosing a live, potted tree that you can plant in the spring; or simply decorating your outdoor trees instead. Lori Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor

  • B.C. extends public health orders to Jan. 8, 2021

    Public health orders aiming to reduce transmission of COVID-19 are remaining in place until the new year. While the limited doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive in B.C. next week, the fight is not yet over according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry extended the Public Gatherings and Events order — which prohibited B.C. residents from social gatherings outside of their immediate household — until midnight on Jan. 8, 2021. “I understand that for many of us this will mean celebrating the coming important holidays in a different and smaller way than what we may be used to,” Henry said. “We can, though, still be festive, we can still connect with family and with friends in a safe and virtual way in many cases.” New exceptions to the order prohibiting gatherings and events include drive-in or drive-thru drop off events. “We know that in some occasions we have either drive-thru to look at lights where people do not get out of their cars or to drop off, at this time of year we’ve seen toy drives and others,” Henry said. Drive-in events are allowed with a maximum of 50 cars and physical distancing and entry/exit controls are still expected to be in place. The rate of increase in cases has been steep in the past month in B.C., however, Henry said there has been a recent a levelling off of case counts — which she attributes to recent public health restrictions. “This shows that what we are doing, the measures we have put in place are starting to have an effect, and starting to work. This means that what you are doing every day is making a difference, but we are not yet through this storm and we cannot let up now,” Henry said. B.C. saw 647 new cases of COVID-19 from Friday to Saturday, 726 new cases from Saturday to Sunday and 647 cases from Sunday to Monday for a total of 2,020 new cases in the province over the weekend. Of those, 203 new cases were identified in the Interior Health region. As of Monday, there are 9,380 active cases province-wide, 349 of whom are in hospital, and 77 of whom are in and intensive care unit. There are 10,747 people under active public health monitoring in B.C. and there were 35 deaths over past three days, for a total of 527 deaths in B.C. since the beginning of the pandemic. B.C. also saw six new healthcare facility outbreaks over the weekend including McKinney Place in Oliver and Village by the Station in Penticton. There are currently 57 active outbreaks in long term care or assisted living province wide. In B.C., there are 1,697 active cases in long-term care, 1,073 of which are residents and 605 of which are staff. Henry started off the Monday COVID-19 update with some ostensibly good news, B.C. expects to receive its first delivery of Pfizer vaccine. “It will be a start of a program, a very important start, but just a small amount to start with to ensure that we get our logistics going, but our ability to start protecting elders and seniors, particularly in our care homes and the health care workers who care for them will be an important step forward in our COVID-19 struggle,” Henry said. Later this week the province will provide a full briefing on the vaccines and B.C.’s approach to the “complex and challenging” initiative.Dale Boyd, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Times-Chronicle

  • Al Michaels voted Frick winner for baseball’s Hall of Fame.

    NEW YORK — Former ABC baseball commentator Al Michaels has been voted the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcast excellence by baseball’s Hall of Fame. Michaels, 76, will be honoured during the Hall of Fame induction weekend in July. Michaels became lead broadcaster on ABC’s “Monday Night Baseball” telecasts in 1983. He was in the booth when an earthquake struck at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park in 1989. Michaels also worked games for the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Mobile testing in TTC buses comes to Toronto as city reports 553 new COVID-19 cases

    Six TTC buses, which have been retrofitted to create mobile COVID-19 testing sites, will roll out this week, heading first to the Rexdale area in Etobicoke, Mayor John Tory said on Wednesday. The news came as the city reported 553 new cases of COVID-19 — a number Chief Medical Officer Eileen de Villa said was evidence the virus continues to "spread widely" in the city. "Case counts in the mid-500s or into the 600s are in no way a good thing," said de Villa, who pointed out Toronto is now just over two weeks into its 28-day lockdown. Twelve more COVID-19 related deaths were also reported on Wednesday, and the city's seven-day case average is sitting at 512. Testing buses hit the streets The new buses will bring testing to the doorstep of people in the city's hard-hit areas, said Toronto Paramedic Services Supt. Kyle MacCallum. "The buses are being used in areas where we don't have indoor clinic space," he told CBC Toronto. MacCallum says the set up on board the buses is simple — the regular seats are gone, replaced by some basic equipment and enough space to safely distance. The buses have also already gone out on a few trial runs in the late summer and early fall. "We've had some days where we've done anywhere from 30 to 40 tests, and we've had other days where we've done upward of 300 tests in one day," he explained. "Very much depends on what the need in the community is." City adds more service to busiest bus routesThe TTC's Stuart Green says the six buses being used had already been decommissioned when they were retrofitted to be testing sites, and aren't coming from available bus service. That will be good news for Torontonians who still use TTC buses to commute, who have complained about crowding on the network's busiest routes. At Wednesday's news conference, Tory detailed steps the city is taking to ease that crowding, including retraining streetcar and subway operators to drive buses, and more critically, adding extra buses to the busiest routes.The TTC also revealed that this year it will not offer the usual night of free transit service on New Year's Eve. "Given current restrictions, partying is not an appropriate thing to encourage," Green wrote on Twitter. 88,000 sought mental health helpToronto officials also reminded residents of available mental health supports as the holiday season approaches. "You are not alone if you are feeling these feelings of anxiety and stress," Tory said at the city's daily COVID-19 briefing.Tory said more than 88,000 Torontonians have reached out to the city's partner organizations for mental health support so far.  He also announced extra supports for front-line workers, who are encouraged to call 211 to be connected with specialized counsellors. De Villa also fielded questions about holiday plans, imploring people to celebrate within their own households and discouraging any kind of 14-day quarantine ahead of Christmas except in specific cases, like students returning home from university. "It's hard to break with tradition even once. But the best and safest decision for those we love is to break it ... just this once," she said.

  • Large turnout at memorial walk raises awareness of Island opioid epidemic

    Six weeks ago, six women met in a kitchen in M’Chigeeng to discuss what they could do. All were grieving lives lost too early to opioid or other substance overdose. They were family members or community members. “We all have a personal connection one way or another and we really saw it as an opportunity. There were six of us sitting around a kitchen table wondering what we could do and this was it,” said group spokesperson Kim Aelick.  Ms. Aelick was grappling with the loss of a community member that she never would have thought would have a concern with drug use. “If it can happen to them it can happen to anybody. Every socio-economic class, every seemingly well put together individual.” Participation in the group and the walks provides a way of dealing with her grief and “just coming to terms with the fact that this individual was gone.” It began with two community memorial walks, on November 25 and December 2. There were 37 people at the first walk and 78 at the second. “We had two goals,” Ms. Aelick said. “To raise awareness of the concern about drugs in our community and we saw it as an opportunity to provide Naloxone kits as well.” They have handed out 14 kits so far. “If even one of those 14 saves someone’s life from being cut short, we feel we’ve been successful.” It’s about breaking down the stigma, she said. People need to know that it’s okay to ask for help. “We have to be realistic that drugs are here, unfortunately. What can we do to support each other?”  The group, which calls itself Legendary, reached out to M’Chigeeng chief and council for support as well as several health services and the UCCM Anishinaabe Police Service. The effects of substance use within the community have been devastating, touching all community members in one way or another, they wrote. “Substance abuse and drug use increases the likelihood of developing addictions. The earlier people drink or use drugs, the greater the risk of developing problems with binge drinking or substance use disorders. Drug and alcohol consumption also have a significant impact on issues with violence, suicide and mental illness, which are all closely interconnected and each condition exacerbates the others.” The women shared how their own feelings of helplessness and grief led to the formation of their small group in an attempt to support positive change and shed light on the challenges faced by the community. “We hope to shed light on the issue and identify that support is available within our community,” they wrote, inviting the M’Chigeeng Health Centre and chief and council to support their initiative by joining one of the scheduled walks.  “Chief and council are leaders who have been chosen because of their capability to make important decisions on behalf of the community and in order to do this they must be good listeners. Please join in and listen to the pain and grief our community is experiencing,” the letter stated.  They noted that while positive decisions have been made for the community in respect to COVID-19 and successfully challenging the pandemic, drugs and substance use requires just as much attention, if not more. “Leadership foresight is crucial in anticipating the outcome and how that decision impacts the rest of the community.” Leadership responded to Legendary’s request: the December 2 walk saw participation by staff and students of Lakeview School, Mnidoo Mnising Crisis Response Team, UCCM Anishinaabe Police Service, OPP Provincial Liaison Team, Wiikwemkoong addictions worker Tim Ominika as well as elders, citizens, staff members of M’Chigeeng First Nation and Ogimaa-kwe Linda Debassige. “It was an honour to again participate in the second memorial walk organized by the grass roots group, Legendary,” said Ogimaa-kwe Debassige. “It is wonderful to see such a movement that is working towards increasing awareness with respect to mental health and addictions. It was especially important and also inspiring to have our students of Lakeview School to participate and support this movement; after all they are our future leaders of this community.” “It is important to end the stigma surrounding addictions and mental health and walks such as these demonstrate the love and kindness that our citizens have for our community,” she said. “Our citizens are the social fabric of our community and our citizens are our family. When any one of our family members experience challenges around mental health and addictions, it impacts us all. It is vitally important that we stand together and show our citizens that we care.” “With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are facing increased challenges as it relates to mental health and addictions. Our Health Services department continues to work diligently in helping members of our community in mental health, addictions and wellness,” she added. The December 2 walkers gathered at Lakeview School at 2 pm. Following words from Ogimaa Debassige, Tim Ominika spoke. “It’s very important to be here and to be a part of this,” he said. “We’re all doing this because of you. We’re all doing this to raise awareness and everybody has to come together to address these issues. Nobody’s alone while we are doing this. We want to make sure all of us are supported and by having your ogimaa here as leader of your community, it shows how much support all of you have. I’m very grateful to be here and to be a part of this. Nobody is left alone,” he said. UCCM Police blocked traffic on Highway 551 for the duration of the walk, which started and ended at the school. A chorus of horns from the stopped vehicles demonstrated additional support for the initiative. Ms. Aelick was pleased with the turnout. “We have community members here. We have young people here. We’re teaching the young people as well. We can’t wait until high school,” she said. “But it’s important to educate adults too. It could be an older person who gets their meds mixed up. That Narcan kit is so important. We need to get rid of the stigma so people don’t feel ashamed to ask for help. It only takes 10 minutes of training (to use the kit) and it’s free.” The Legendary group continues to meet every Monday. They walk through different areas of the community at different times, offering support and Naloxone kits. Overdoses happen any time of day, they said, and anywhere. M’Chigeeng First Nation is stepping up as well, having mandated a revitalization of the M'Chigeeng Drug Strategy, said Ogimaa Debassige. To date several meetings have been held. They group is working in partnership with the UCCM Police Service and other external groups to create a strategy that will roll out in the near future.   “It is of utmost importance that our strategy contain a wholistic approach providing necessary supports for our citizens 24/7 and is inclusive of those individuals within our community who wish to be a part of this movement,” she said. “We will continue to support all efforts and work towards the wellness of our community for a better tomorrow on behalf of our future leaders today.”Lori Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor

  • Canopy Growth to close five facilities across Canada, lay off 220 workers

    TORONTO — Canopy Growth Corp. will cease operations at five facilities across the country and lay off more than 200 workers — the latest in a series of dramatic cuts the cannabis company and several others have made this year.Smiths Falls, Ont.-based Canopy said Wednesday that it will end operations at sites in St. John’s, Fredericton, Edmonton, Bowmanville, Ont. and at an outdoor grow facility in Saskatchewan. The closures will impact 220 employees, but save the company between $150 million and $200 million and accelerate its path to profitability, Canopy chief executive David Klein said in a release.“This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is the right one," he said. "I want to thank all of the employees impacted by this decision for their efforts in helping build Canopy Growth.”Canopy's cuts have come in a year in which many cannabis companies, including competitors Aurora Inc. and Tilray Inc., have announced mass layoffs, facility closures and multimillion-dollar writedowns.The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated matters by causing the temporary closure of cannabis stores in virus hot spots and forcing companies to shell out for masks, hand sanitizer, Plexiglas barriers and other protective measures.Amid the pandemic, Klein took a dive into Canopy's finances and rethought its first-to-every-market strategy.He laid off at least 800 staff by May, and made additional cuts throughout the summer and fall.He also announced the company would take up to $800 million in writedowns, a total he added to on Wednesday when he said Canopy will record pre-tax charges of between $350 million and $400 million in the third and fourth quarters of its fiscal 2021.The new cuts will impact about 17 per cent of the company's enclosed facilities in Canada and 100 per cent of its outdoor sites, which can produce cannabis at much lower prices than indoor ones.Canopy first got into outdoor growing last year with a test crop in Saskatchewan, but returned to the method this year with hopes of using its crop on edibles, cannabis beverages and vaporizer pens.Adam Greenblatt, a former senior communications adviser with Canopy, previously extolled the virtues of outdoor growing, saying it slashes electricity bills and reduces labour costs.With the Saskatchewan site closing, Klein said, "We are confident that our remaining sites will be able to produce the quantity and quality of cannabis required to meet current and future demand."His remarks pushed Canopy's stock down 4.6 per cent or $1.71 to reach $35.18 in afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.Earlier this year, competitor Aurora also ceased operations at about six facilities in Saskatchewan, Ontario, Alberta and Quebec and cut at least 1,200 workers.Tilray shed at least 10 per cent of its workforce and Sundial Growers and Zenabis Global Inc. also faced reductions.The cuts have come as Canada is still grappling with how to eliminate the illicit market and companies are trying to entice reluctant consumers and build loyalty with new categories of edibles like beverages. But just as Canopy was announcing its cuts, its global head of beverages posted on LinkedIn that he is leaving the company and heading to Google Canada's marketing team.Andrew Rapsey wrote, "I'm incredibly grateful for the teammates at Canopy Growth Corporation and excited to see how the drinks business evolves in the next six to 12 months."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.Companies in this story: (TSX:WEED, TSX:ACB)Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

  • Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe enters governor's race

    RICHMOND, Va. — Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has formally announced his candidacy for next year's gubernatorial contest in a race that will serve as a barometer of voter sentiment during President-elect Joe Biden’s first year in office.McAuliffe held a news conference Wednesday outside an elementary school in Richmond, promising that increased education spending would be his top priority if elected. Once best known as a top Democratic money man and close friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton, McAuliffe served as governor from 2014 to 2018.He focused his remarks Wednesday on the need for “bold” action to address Virginia's lagging teacher pay and inequities in education funding.“We do not have to limit ourselves to small-ball proposals,” McAuliffe said.McAuliffe enjoys broad support among many sitting lawmakers and will be able to raise huge amounts of money for his campaign.Other announced Democratic candidates for governor include state Sen. Jennifer McClellan and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, either of whom would be the nation’s first African American woman to lead a state. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is also running.Virginia law bars governors from seeking consecutive terms. Only former Gov. Mills Godwin has served twice in the last century. Others who served nonconsecutive gubernatorial terms include founding father Patrick Henry and former President James Monroe.State election officials released information Wednesday showing that Del. Lee Carter, a Democratic socialist who was first elected to the state House in 2017, has formed a committee that allows him to raise money for a potential gubernatorial contest.Carter said he's still deciding whether to run in the Democratic primary but needed to file paperwork to keep his options open. He said he will make a final decision “soon” and will base his decision on whether the current candidates commit to “actually making the rich pay their fair share in taxes” and other changes he said are needed.Carter's entrance into the race could make the contest much more volatile. He has a large online following and is not shy about criticizing other Democrats, including party leaders like McAuliffe.“Former Gov. McAuliffe is the embodiment of everything that needs to change in this commonwealth. He's a multi-millionaire who is funded by big corporate interests.” Carter said.Alan Suderman, The Associated Press

  • COVID-19 detected in Yellowknife wastewater, some people asked to get tested

    The government of the Northwest Territories says it has found COVID-19 in wastewater in Yellowknife. The N.W.T.'s chief public health officer, Dr. Kami Kandola, says this means there is likely an undetected case of COVID-19 in the capital. The virus was detected through a wastewater monitoring program, which analyzed samples taken between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2. As a result, the government is asking anyone self-isolating in Yellowknife since Nov. 30 to get a COVID-19 test, even if they don't have symptoms.Essential workers who have been in Yellowknife since Nov. 30 should also get a test.The N.W.T. currently requires anyone travelling to the territory to self-isolate for 14 days. Kandola says it's too early to assess risk to the public, as the case could be someone who is already self-isolating. There are currently no recorded active cases of COVID-19 in Yellowknife; 15 people who were previously infected have recovered. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020The Canadian PressNote to readers: This is a corrected story; a previous version misspelled Kandola.

  • Canadians invited to be part of solution in effective handling of radioactive waste

    While Canada has an existing framework to ensure the safety of nuclear energy, a long-term management solution for radioactive waste is lacking. On November 16, Seamus O’Regan, minister of Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN) launched an inclusive engagement process to modernize Canada’s radioactive waste policy. Minister O’Regan has also asked the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) to lead a dialogue to develop an integrated strategy for Canada’s radioactive waste.  The NWMO is a not-for-profit organization that was created under the Nuclear Fuel Waste Act in 2002 and its mandate has been to develop a long-term management plan for used nuclear fuel. In November 2020, NRCAN asked NWMO to lead the development of an integrated strategy for all of Canada’s radioactive waste. “What that means is that we are going to be consulting widely with Canadians, Indigenous peoples, industry, civil society organizations and taking all of those inputs as well as looking at what is being done in other countries to develop long term management plan options for all of Canada’s radioactive waste,” said Karine Glenn, strategic projects director with NWMO. “We won’t be reinventing the wheel. We’re going to focus on where there are gaps.” There is already a plan for used nuclear fuel, said Ms. Glenn. “We’re going to acknowledge that plan as part of the strategy and not start that process again. The minister was very clear that this is not meant to replace existing solutions or existing facilities. There is other waste in Canada that also has existing disposal facilities and I’ll mention uranium mine and mill waste. That waste is already being disposed of at facilities at or near where it’s being generated. Those solutions are already going to be acknowledged as part of our plan, but the real focus is going to be on all of Canada’s intermediate level waste and some of Canada’s low level waste, which doesn’t have solutions yet.” NWMO’s scope is the waste, regardless of how that waste is generated, and it will be responsible for the long-term management of that waste, which is all classified as either low level, intermediate level or high level waste. Whether it comes from the production of medical isotopes, the production of nuclear power from traditional nuclear plants or from small modular reactors in the future, waste disposal options will focus on its classification. “What’s important, regardless of whether or not there will be future applications of nuclear, we need to deal with the waste,” she said.  Ms. Glenn said that all the waste is currently being stored in a safe manner that is regulated by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission. “All the waste is currently handled in a safe manner but most of that waste doesn’t have a long term plan, by which I mean most of the facilities are temporary or interim storage so they’re not meant to last 500 years or 1,000 years. That’s what this project is about. It’s about coming up with options that will deal with the waste for as long as it remains hazardous to people and the environment. It’s being managed; the low and intermediate level waste from the power plants is being managed at facilities located next to the plants.” Most radioactive waste that exists in Canada (98 percent of the volume) is classified as low level waste. This mostly consists of gloves, mop heads and personal protective equipment that was generated as part of the day to day operations of facilities. Most of the high-level waste in Canada is spent fuel. This is engagement rather than consultation under the law, said Ms. Glenn, and NWMO does not have a predetermined engagement plan because they want to work with all the communities. The focus will be on nuclear host communities as well as Indigenous communities that are located near those facilities where the waste is located today, as well as communities that are part of the NWMO siting process for adaptive phase management. “What we want to do is actually work with those communities to find out what would be the best ways to engage with them and create activities and engagement opportunities that will suit the needs of those communities as well as fulfill our purpose of getting that engagement done,” she said. While virtual engagement will be utilized as much as possible due to COVID-19, if there are communities where it is possible to have some in-person meetings then it will be considered as an option. “Our engagement extends into the summer of 2021, so obviously any activity we put forward will respect public health guidelines.” A public symposium in the first quarter of 2021 will kick off the engagement process; this will be followed by individual community session. An online survey is also planned. “We don’t have a set date for submission of our strategy recommendations to the minister; however, the strategy is a companion piece to the policy review that NRCAN has undertaken, modernizing Canada’s radioactive waste framework policy,” said Ms. Glenn.  NRCAN plans on completing its engagement on that by the end of March 2021 and then submitting its revised policy to the government in the fall of 2021. NWMO cannot complete its work on the strategy piece until the policy is complete as whatever is in the strategy must align with the policy. NWMO hopes to submit its strategy recommendation to the Minister of Natural Resources by the end of 2021. It will be up to the minister to decide on whether or not the strategy will be implemented in full or in part and what recommendations he will move forward. “It’s really important that we would like to get all voices at the table,” Ms. Glenn said. “This isn’t a debate on whether or not we proceed with nuclear energy. It’s taking charge of the waste and ensuring that we manage that waste in a safe manner over the long term and all voices are really important for that conversation. We don’t have a predetermined outcome. It’s a little bit different from some of the waste projects that have occurred in the past. We’re not coming to people with a solution and asking them for comments on the solution. We’re actually asking them to help build that solution together. I think it’s really important that interested Canadians, Indigenous peoples and communities really participate in this dialogue.” This is a first step, she said. There will be opportunities later on for further dialogue because they are not siting any of those facilities at this time. “Our engagement will be about what kind of facilities we should be building, how many we should be building and who should be responsible for operating them over the long term rather than where we should be putting them at this point in time.” Nuclear power is expected to play a significant role in helping Canada meet its commitment of net-zero emissions by 2050, creating jobs and economic opportunity across the country and around the world. “Protecting the health and safety of Canadians is our top priority when it comes to nuclear energy,” said Minister O’Regan. “The views of Canadians and the best science will direct us as we build our net-zero future.” Canadians can participate in the policy review engagement process by visiting radwastereview.ca. Lori Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor

  • Annual ''Twas the Night Before Christmas' Poems Gets Pandemic Twists

    Three MPs offered colleagues some laughs in following a traditional of writing and sharing their own political renditions of a Christmas classic.

  • Which age group — old or young — should get the COVID-19 vaccine first may depend on timing

    If supplies of COVID-19 vaccine are initially limited, who should be vaccinated first? A mathematical model shows when and why it’s best to start with the young, and when older people should go first.

  • Seeking solutions to West Centretown's 'food desert'

    Ottawa's West Centretown neighbourhood is a "food desert" whose residents need easier access to essential groceries, according to a new study.  Emilie Hayes, community engagement manager for Somerset West Community Health Centre, which produced the study, said families in the neighbourhood, which includes Chinatown, Little Italy, Rochester Heights and LeBreton Flats, have few options to buy affordable fresh food.> It would be really nice to have something that's closer to here that serves all of our needs. \- Dale Marshall, West Centretown residentShe said the area's sole full-service grocery store closed in 2006, leaving residents with only smaller stores to fill their pantries."They're really looking for something that is more consistent, where they can get the food that they need, when they need it," Hayes told CBC Radio's All In A Day. "As opposed to having to wait each month or having to rely on programs and services that are just really trying to fill those gaps."Driving not always an optionAccording to the study, West Centretown is considered a low-income area where nearly one-quarter of the housing is subsidized and many residents rely on public transportation to get around."It's much more difficult for [them] to hop in a car ... to go get all of their groceries," Hayes said. "And so having something close by in the neighbourhood that's affordable, it's really important for them."The study proposes a few solutions. While Hayes said her organization would eventually like to see a new grocery store open in the community, that remains a long-term goal. In the interim, the community health centre is looking at other options including "food kiosks," Hayes said."Whether that's a vending machine [or] an aisle in a neighbourhood store where we'll be able to provide fresh produce, dairy, breads and other kinds of basic staples."Centretown West resident Dale Marshall said whether he goes east to Centretown or west to Hintonburg for his groceries, it's a 15-minute walk."I've definitely heard from other neighbours, other friends that live in the area, who all talk about the fact that we live in a food desert," Marshall said. "It would be really nice to have something that's closer to here that serves all of our needs."Hayes said it's also important for people in the area to have access to options that are culturally appropriate. According to the report, West Centretown is ethnically and culturally diverse. More than 50 per cent of its population are immigrants, while eight per cent are classified as refugees."What we've learned is how important culturally appropriate food is to one's health and well-being," she said.

  • Labrador City passes $25-million 2021 budget

    The Town of Labrador City passed its 2021 budget on Tuesday with no changes to residential or commercial mill rates or water and sewer rates. Coun. Nick McGrath, chair of the finance and administration committee, presented the $25,966,370 budget and said it targets the core responsibilities of enhancing the quality of life for residents in the town, such as safe drinking water, waste management and recreation. “We believe our budget reflects that we have listened to our residents and are providing for their needs,” he said in the meeting. McGrath said the town would increase the minimum tax rate for businesses with no fixed address from $300 to $2,500 annually. He said all of council was involved in that discussion and the change was based on concern by residents. “We feel that this provides our residents, the ones that are supporting the town in many different ways, it gives them a fair and balanced feel,” he said. McGrath referenced the grant in lieu of taxes agreement the town has with the Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC), which contributed $8,520,901 to the 2021 budget, with an additional $1 million in an infrastructure grant.  “Through the contributions of IOC, the residents of Labrador City continue to enjoy one of the lowest tax mill rates within our province,” he said. The residential mill rate in Labrador City is 5.3, and the commercial property mill rate is 15.65. Some permit fees have been increased, and noise regulation fees have been implemented, he said, and all other municipal fees, such as equipment rentals and emergency response fees, will remain unchanged.  Upgrades are being done on the wastewater treatment plant to comply with new federal wastewater regulations to the tune of $3.6 million and are cost shared with the federal and provincial governments.  The popular windrow snowclearing program for seniors and those with disabilities will continue, as will the the grant program for barrier-free accessible infrastructure upgrades to commercial properties. The town has allocated $40,000 toward promotion of the community, which McGrath said is important. “We need to promote ourselves better throughout the province, but especially throughout Canada and Atlantic Canada. We need to put money into that to make it work, and I think this $40,000, if used effectively, will increase our exposure in the rest of Atlantic Canada and bring new revenue to the area, which we all need.” Some of the big capital items in the budget, McGrath said, will include $138,000 for walking trail development, $225,000 for a new loader, $90,000 for new lawn sweepers and $100,000 for a concrete pad and accessible playground equipment. Evan Careen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram

  • Le Chic-Chac investit 1,2 millions pour transformer l’église de Murdochville

    Le virage récréo-touristique de Murdochville passe à la deuxième vitesse. Le Chic-Chac investit 1,2 millions afin de transformer l’église du village en un espace qui accueillera notamment un restaurant-bar de 160 places et une salle de spectacle pouvant recevoir 400 spectateurs.  Même s’ils n’ont acquis l’église que cet été, les propriétaires du Chic-Chac de Murdochville couvrent depuis plusieurs années le souhait d’en faire le «quartier général» de leurs opérations. En plein cœur des Chic-Chocs, la petite ville minière de Murdochville rêve de devenir un incontournable du tourisme hivernal gaspésien, et l’annonce de mercredi «va absolument en ce sens», rapporte le responsable du marketing, Félix Rioux, qui soutient que l’installation sera tout aussi pertinente l’été que l’hiver. Avec l’aide de la firme montréalaise Lemay architecture, le Chic-Chac investira 1,2 million dans son projet de réfection et de changement de vocation pour l’église de Murdochville, où le temps a laissé sa marque. Vendue à l’organisation touristique en septembre dernier, l’église sera réaménagée en un restaurant-bar de 160 places et une salle de spectacle pouvant recevoir jusqu’à 400 spectateurs, hors COVID. «On veut créer une destination tout en redonnant à la communauté. On croit qu’une salle de spectacle et un endroit pour aller prendre un verre et une bonne bouffe sont une bonne façon de le faire», note M. Rioux. Préserver le cachet et l’histoire Malgré les importants travaux à venir, le Chic-Chac compte conserver l’esprit de l’église, fortement liée à l’histoire de la petite communauté isolée. «Nous allons travailler avec sensibilité, en priorisant le lien social de l’église avec la population», écrit le «créateur» responsable du projet, Simon Lemay. «Ce projet s’inscrit dans une logique durable, grâce à une restauration visant à mettre en valeur les composantes d’origine du bâtiment», ajoute-t-il.  La première phase des travaux se concentrera sur l’intérieur de la bâtisse ainsi que sur les parties où des réparations sont urgentes, comme la toiture. L’extérieur de bâtiment sera ensuite rénové, avec une attention particulière sur l’utilisation du bois, établissant « un dialogue avec les pentes de ski du mont Miller et le reste du territoire». Une terrasse et de grandes fenêtres seront aussi ajoutées à la structure. On estime que le «quartier général» devrait être opérationnel «dès l’hiver 2021», mais que les travaux ne seront pas finaux. «La priorité, c’est la restauration pour cet hiver», conclut le directeur marketing du Chic-Chac. Simon Carmichael, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Soleil

  • The Latest: Austin reveres idea of civilian military control

    WASHINGTON — The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):2:15 p.m.Lloyd Austin, the retired Army general whom President-elect Joe Biden picked to be secretary of defence, says he reveres the principle of civilian control of the military.Austin was speaking after Biden introduced him Wednesday as his nominee. Biden urged Congress to waive a legal requirement that a secretary of defence be out of military service at least seven years before taking office. Austin retired four years ago after 41 years in the Army.Austin says he understands the need for civilian control of the military and sees himself as a civilian, not as a general.He said that if confirmed by the Senate, he will surround himself in the Pentagon with civilian officials and advisers to ensure accountability.___HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN'S TRANSITION TO THE WHITE HOUSE:Americans waiting for Republicans in Congress to acknowledge Joe Biden as the president-elect may have to keep waiting until January as GOP leaders stick with President Donald Trump’s litany of legal challenges and unproven claims of fraud.Read more:— Former teachers union chief vying for education secretary— Supreme Court takes on Fannie, Freddie presidential power case— Biden makes pitch for retired general to be Pentagon chief— AP sources: Biden picks Fudge for housing, Vilsack for USDA— New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief___HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON:2:10 p.m.President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Defence Department says he’s aware of the historical moment that would come with his confirmation.Retired four-star Army general Lloyd J. Austin said Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware, that a man from his own hometown of Thomasville, Georgia, became the first Black graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point.Austin, who would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon if confirmed by the Senate, said that man and others, including the Tuskegee Airmen and former Secretary of State Colin Powell, “paved the way for me and countless others” to be part of the U.S. military.Austin would need a congressional waiver to hold the position since he’s been out of the military less than the seven years required by law.___2:05 p.m.President-elect Joe Biden says he is asking Congress for a waiver to allow for the confirmation of retired four-star Army general Lloyd J. Austin as secretary of defence because the moment calls for it.Biden said Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware, that he “would not be asking for this exemption if I did not believe this moment in our history didn’t call for it. It does call for it.”If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon and would need to obtain a congressional waiver to serve as defence secretary. Congress intended civilian control of the military when it created the position of secretary of defence in 1947 and prohibited a recently retired military officer from holding the position. Austin retired in 2016.Biden said there is “no doubt” in his mind that Austin will “honour, respect and on a day-to-day basis breathe life into the preeminent principle of civilian leadership over military matters in our nation.”The Associated Press

  • The turning point: Saskatchewan rolls out its vaccination plans for COVID-19

    Regina– Saskatchewan is getting the first vaccine for COVID-19 a little earlier than expected, and will be getting more than expected, according to Premier Scott Moe. In an all-hands on deck presentation, Moe was joined by Minister of Health Paul Merriman, Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone and chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab in releasing Saskatchewan’s vaccination plan on Dec. 9 from the Legislature.  Moe noted that just minutes before, Health Canada approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the first to be approved in Canada. It will be the first one distributed, in a pilot project starting with health care workers at the Regina General Hospital.  “Now we expect to begin receiving those vaccines, more quickly than we had originally anticipated, and receiving them in slightly greater quantities than we had originally anticipated,” Moe said.  “Our vaccine delivery plan will start with a pilot program of 1,950 doses expected to be delivered by December the 15th. These very first and early doses will be delivered to and administered at the Regina General Hospital. Health care workers providing direct care to COVID-19 patients are going to receive those first doses. We then expect Phase 1 of the vaccine delivery plan to begin later in December, with Pfizer expected to deliver 10,725 doses per week. We also now expect Moderna to begin delivering vaccines very early in 2021.” The Pfizer vaccine requires ultra low freezing, with storage in freezers that are -70 C. This greatly complicates matters, and as such, its implementation will largely mean people will have to go to where it is available, as opposed to the vaccine going to them. But with the other vaccines on the way, including the Moderna vaccine, there is much more flexibility expected, including much broader distribution where people live and work.  Phased approach There is a phased distribution approach planned, first focusing on those who look after the most vulnerable, then the most vulnerable themselves.  The pilot will start with health care workers in intensive care units (ICUs), emergency departments and COVID-19 units at the Regina General Hospital and Pasqua Hospital. Testing and assessment centres will also be included. A booster shot will be done 21 days later (28 days for those getting the Moderna vaccine in later phases).  The Regina General Hospital pilot will be followed by Phase 1, which is expected to begin late December of this year. It will feature targeted immunization of priority populations, with planned administration of 202,052 doses, enough for 101,026 people.  This phase will initially target 30,584 long-term care and personal care home residents and staff.  Next will be health care workers in emergency departments, ICUs, COVID-19 testing and assessment staff – those in the health care system the most exposed to people who may have the virus. This is expected to encompass 10,000 to 15,000 people. The third part will start with the 51,302 Saskatchewan residents aged 80 and older in all communities. Dr. Shahab explained this will be followed by progressively younger age groups, going down in cohorts of five years. The next will be the 32,474 people between ages 75 and 79, followed by the 47,343 people between 70 and 74.  People over the age of 50 living in remote areas and northern Saskatchewan will total 8,911. Phase 1 is projected to immunize up to 185,624 people. “Hopefully by February, March, April, we'll see the benefits of vaccine protecting, to some extent the most vulnerable,” Shahab said.   Phase 2 is expected to begin in April 2021, continuing with the priority populations and widespread access to immunization for the general population. It will see mass immunization clinics, similar to what is done with the influenza vaccines and what took place with the H1N1 vaccine. Livingstone noted that there is the ability to scale up if more vaccine becomes available.  Shahab said that people 50 and older with comorbidities and then people younger than 50 with comorbidities would be prioritized.  Dr. Tania Diener, SHA medical health officer for immunization, explained the province has “already determined how many people, more or less, fit into each of these cohort groups, so that we can be clear when to move on to the next, depending on how much vaccine we will receive from the company or companies at the time.” There will be a broad communications strategy emphasizing the importance of the vaccine. The media and government website will be used to let most people know when their cohort is due, with long term care and personal care home residences and frontline health care workers being dealt with through other channels. Starting this month, the campaign will include print, TV, radio, digital, social, billboard, etc., focusing on providing accurate, timely information and increasing public awareness of the COVID‐19 vaccine. Shahab said, “By April, May, June, we'll see more people at risk getting vaccinated. And then of course later in the summer and into the fall, all of us will be able to get vaccinated. And that is the way we will come out of this pandemic.” Merriman said, “Saskatchewan has an extremely strong program his participation rate for infant and childhood vaccines. With uptake of around 90 per cent for many of these various vaccines.” For those who are nervous about the vaccine, Shahab said, “The vaccine is really good news. We can’t underestimate how good of news that is and what a remarkable achievement it is, to have a vaccine 10 months into a pandemic.” Vaccination will be voluntary. Individuals who receive COVID‐19 vaccine will receive a record of first and second vaccination. As for whether that might be required for certain forms of travel, as Ontario has suggested, Shahab said he couldn’t really comment now, but some of that is federal jurisdiction. Many countries require testing before boarding a flight, for instances.  “I think a lot of that will evolve as we understand the efficacy of the vaccine, but also the impact it has on COVID transmission probably nationally and provincially,” he said.  Moe said, “This is how life will get back to normal. Once we have delivered a safe and effective vaccine to a significant portion of Saskatchewan population, just like everything else when it comes to fighting COVID. We all have a role to play.” The federal government’s job is to approve a vaccine and get it out. The province’s job is to ensure the health system has the resources to deliver the vaccine, and the health system needs to deliver it to the people of the province, as swiftly, as safely and as effectively as possible, Moe said.  “Each of you have a job as well. And your job, the people of Saskatchewan’s job, is to get the vaccine when it is your turn to do so. We all need to do this. Just like we all need to follow the public health orders and the guidelines that are in place to keep ourselves and to keep others safe. We all need to get vaccinated. To keep ourselves, and keep others safe, even if you aren't worried about contracting the virus yourself, and look for those around you. Do it for our seniors, our parents and our grandparents, who are the most vulnerable to very serious outcomes from COVID-19. Do it for our health care workers in our long-term care homes in our hospitals. Do it for our teachers and our students throughout this province, in our schools. “We all need to get vaccinated, not just for ourselves, but for those around us,” he said. Brian Zinchuk, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Estevan Mercury

  • Elizabeth May's Christmas Poem Is All About COVID-19 Vaccines

    Green Party Parliamentary Leader Elizabeth May shared her rendition of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" with the House of Commons before holiday break.