Google doodle on August 5: celebrating artistic swimming at the Paris Olympics

Google’s doodles are getting Olympic themes throughout Paris 2024 and Monday’s graphic has been dedicated to artistic swimming.

A short cartoon, produced by an in-house artist, turned the spotlight on the sport with the latest version of the search engine logo.

The doodle on August 5 depicts three animated birds conducting a synchronised routine in a water fountain.

Since the Paris Olympics 2024 began, several editions of Google doodle have honoured sport featuring in the 2024 Summer Games, including surfing, artistic gymnasts and football.

Team GB have already picked up 37 medals across the first nine days of the Games, including 10 gold medals. The team currently sit at fifth place on the medal table.

There was a British gold on the water on day eight in the men’s rowing, as well as the day before when Emily Craig and Imogen Grant won the women’s lightweight double sculls. The British duo missed out on the medals by 0.01 seconds in Tokyo but were big favourites to come away from Paris with gold.

Meanwhile, those eyeing glory on the athletics track began their competition on the weekend. Team GB’s gold medal hopes Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr have both set up the opportunity to race for Olympic glory in Paris, getting through to their respective finals.

What is a Google doodle?

Doodles usually honour a legend or a special day with a graphic on the homepage in place of the classic Google logo.

The artistic swimming doodle is being shown in all countries that use the search engine. Usually Google only shows graphics in countries relevant to the person or event it is celebrating; however, all users will be seeing the Olympics-themed doodles throughout the fortnight the Games is on.

Google said: “Over the next few weeks, top athletes worldwide will come together to compete in events like track and field, swimming, basketball and gymnastics.

“Many are excited about the competition's newest events – break dancing at Place de la Concorde and surfing in Teahupo’o!”.

But don’t rely on Google’s graphics to keep you up to date. Instead, our sport team is in Paris and their blog track the latest developments.