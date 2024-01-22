Google engineer charged with murdering wife at Silicon Valley home

Police found Liren Chen, 27, 'spattered with blood' (LinkedIn)

A Google engineer has been charged with murdering his wife who also reportedly worked at the tech giant.

Police arrested Liren Chen, 27, on January 16 at a million-dollar home on Valley Way, Santa Clara.

His wife, believed to be Xuanyi Yu, 27, was found dead on the floor. Chen is being treated in hospital and is yet to appear in court.

Chen was found "spattered with blood" with an "extremely swollen and purple arm" kneeling outside a bedroom where his wife was was found dead on the floor, according to prosecutors.

His wife, also a Google engineer, had "severe blunt force injuries to her head", the Santa Clara District Attorney said.

Santa Clara police officers went to the house around 11am on January 16, after receiving a welfare call.

A friend of Chen told officers he was "concerned" about the couple and said Chen was "refusing to answer his phone or his door", according to reports.

He told officers he could see Chen inside the home where he was "motionless on his knees, had his hands in the air and was staring blankly".

The officers broke into the house in the heart of the Silicone Valley and arrested Chen.

The district attorney's office said they found his wife's body in the bedroom "directly behind" where Chen had been kneeling.

"Officers located the victim deceased on the floor. She had severe blunt force injuries to her head," they said.

"Chen’s right hand was extremely swollen and purple. He had blood on his clothing, legs, arms, and hands and scratches on his arm."

Chen and Yu bought a home at 714 Valley Way in April last year for $2.05 million (£1.57 million), according to property records.

Google spokesperson Bailey Tomson told The New York Post in a statement: "We are shocked and deeply saddened by what has happened to Xuanyi.

"Our thoughts are with her family at this time, and we will work to provide support to them and to co-workers who are processing this tragic news."

According to his Linkedin, Chen worked on the YouTube shorts algorithm for Google, while Yu's page says she was a software engineer.

Both of them studied in China at Tsinghua University and at the University of California San Diego.