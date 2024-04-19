Google Fires Employees for Protesting Israel Contract
28 Google workers have been fired for protesting a $1.2 billion contract that the company has with the Israeli government and military to provide cloud and AI services, NBC News reports. The firings follow an April 16 sit-in at Google's offices in California, New York and Seattle in which nine workers were arrested. The group that coordinated the demonstration is known as No Tech for Apartheid. Google issued a statement about the recent firings.