Google’s quantum chip solves ‘impossible’ problems in five minutes

The quantum computer chip called Willow is “the most convincing prototype” built to date, says Google - Delia Williams-Falokun

Google has made a quantum computer chip that can solve a problem that would be impossible for the world’s most powerful traditional computers in just five minutes.

The international tech giant is putting billions of dollars into quantum computing, which experts believe will be able to herald advances in medicine, electrical vehicles and green energy.

Quantum computers are also expected to be able to crack modern encryption and could power an unhackable internet, but Google says this application is about a decade away from being possible.

Google’s latest foray into quantum computers is a computer chip called Willow, which is about an inch long. Studies found it was able to solve a specific problem in five minutes that the most powerful conventional computers would take 10 septillion years to manage.

Ten septillion years is a timescale that is longer than the universe is old, and the findings demonstrate for the first time that quantum computers are able to complete tasks beyond classical computers.

Google says quantum computers will “tackle issues that normal computers and AI can not” - Delia Williams-Falokun

The task it solved, the random circuit sampling (RCS) benchmark, is a statistical process that tasks a computer with calculating randomness into measurements.

“RCS is the classically hardest benchmark that can be done on a quantum computer today,” Hartmut Neven, founder of Google Quantum AI, said.

“You can think of this as an entry point for quantum computing – it checks whether a quantum computer is doing something that couldn’t be done on a classical computer.”

Quantum computing is fundamentally different, and more powerful, to normal computers because it uses quantum bits (qubits) instead of normal bits to process information.

Instead of being constrained to the one and zero language of binary coding, qubits can exist in multiple states – a phenomenon known as superposition, which ramps up computing power exponentially.

Extremely fragile

Qubits are made from tiny particles, such as the electrons of phosphorus atoms, which have “spin” and point magnetic north or south (the equivalent of zero and one), but also multiple directions in between, like a compass needle.

While pointless for tasks such as running word processors or web streaming, they could help break encryptions or simulate hugely complex biological processes.

However, qubits are extremely fragile and often prone to losing their information, with computations often collapsing once an error is made.

Google has reported in a new paper, published on Monday in the journal Nature, that it has cracked this 20-year-long technical issue with a built-in guardrail that suppresses errors to a level low enough for the machine to be viable.

Mr Neven told reporters that quantum computers will “tackle issues that normal computers and AI can not”.

Artificial intelligence, he says, is particularly adept at problems in the quantum world where Newtonian physics gives way to the laws of the quantum realm.

As a result, issues such as nuclear fusion, subatomic interactions between drugs and the body, and developing new batteries are where quantum computers could see the most progress.

‘Excellent breakthroughs’

Charina Chou, chief operating officer at Google Quantum AI, said: “These have been really excellent breakthroughs from the team, but they are steps along our journey to a quantum computer for otherwise unsolvable problems, and I want to emphasise this.

“While this is an amazing project – it’s very fun, it’s a lot of cool science and engineering – the ultimate goal of our computer is to help to get to these otherwise unsolvable problems.”

Mr Neven adds that the progress made by Willow shows it is “the most convincing prototype” built to date.

“It’s a strong sign that useful, very large quantum computers can indeed be built,” he said.

“Willow brings us closer to running practical, commercially relevant algorithms that can’t be replicated on conventional computers.”

‘Transformational technologies’

Google now plans to use Willow to demonstrate a first “useful, beyond-classical” computation that is actually relevant to the real world, and not an abstract conundrum.

“We’re optimistic that the Willow generation of chips can help us achieve this goal,” Mr Neven added.

“Our goal is to step into the realm of algorithms that are beyond the reach of classical computers and that are useful for real-world, commercially relevant problems.”

“Both AI and quantum will prove to be the most transformational technologies of our time, but advanced AI will significantly benefit from access to quantum computing.”

He believes that the success of Willow “lends credence to the notion that quantum computation occurs in many parallel universes” and fits the theory that we exist inside a multiverse.