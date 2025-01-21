Google's Pixel 10a and 11: what we know so far

Google’s Pixel line-up isn’t expected to receive an update until mid-2025. However, leaks have already begun to surface, not only for the Pixel 10 series but also for the upcoming Pixel 11 and Pixel 10a models

These phones are still some time away so we don’t know much about their specifics yet. But if you’re wondering whether to jump in on a Samsung Galaxy S25 or wait to see what Google will offer later this year, read on.

We’ll outline what we know about the Pixel 10 series and touch on the Pixel 9a due sooner. And there is even a first glimmer of what is coming in 2026 with the first word of the Pixel 11 series and Pixel 10a.

Pixel 10: codenames and features

In late 2024 the models you can expect within the Pixel 10 family were leaked after their internal codenames were revealed. There are no surprises here, with the next phones reported to mirror those of the Pixel 9 family.

Here’s the list:

Pixel 10 — frankel

Pixel 10 Pro — blazer

Pixel 10 Pro XL – mustang

Pixel 10 Pro Fold — rango

Those codenames are derived from horse names and breeds.

The one fairly concrete spec rumour about these phones is they will use a Tensor G5 chipset. According to Android Authority, this will be the first in the series completely designed internally at Google, where previous generations were made in collaboration with Samsung.

Some of the headlines include its expected ray tracing support, a high-end visual effect for gaming that results in more realistic-looking shadows and reflections.

AI performance will also see improvements, though, given the significant advancements already made in this area during previous generations, it’s expected to deliver only a modest increase in power.

At the end of 2024, leaker Sonny Dickson posted what we claimed was the "first case for Google Pixel 10”. This suggests the next Pixel generation will keep the horizontal camera layout of the Pixel 9.

Is it slightly strange for a case to appear for a phone that isn’t expected to arrive for the better part of a year? It sure is. However, it makes sense for Google to keep the rounded-off camera housing style of the current generation.

Pixel 10 release date

While there have been no solid reports on when Google plans to announce the Pixel 10 family, the past provides good clues.

2024 is the only year in a long time the new batch of Pixels was not launched in October.

Here are those dates, heading back into the past:

Pixel 9: August 2024

Pixel 8: October 2023

Pixel 7: October 2022

Pixel 6: October 2021

Pixel 5: September 2020

Pixel 4: October 2019

Pixel 3: October 2018

Pixel 2: October 2017

Pixel: October 2016

This suggests that the announcement for the Pixel 10 could be as early as August 2025, depending on Google’s strategic planning. However, we’ll more likely see the launch in October 2025, which would position Google’s Pixel devices after Apple’s announcements and well behind Samsung’s flagship Galaxy phones, typically revealed in January or February.

Before the main Pixel 10 release, we can expect the launch of the Pixel 9A — a budget-friendly alternative to the current Pixel 9. The Pixel 9A is set to debut in March and will feature a 6.3-inch display, matching the screen size of the Pixel 9

Pixel 11: Early codenames leak

In an unusual reveal, we have even heard some early rumblings about the Pixel phones due for release in 2026. These are the Pixel 11 and Pixel 10A. Here are the codenames for the next generation:

Pixel 10a — stallion

Pixel 11 — cubs

Pixel 11 Pro — grizzly

Pixel 11 Pro XL — kodiak

Pixel 11 Pto Fold — yogi

The Pixel 10a continues the tradition of using themed names, with its predecessor taking inspiration from horse-related names. Additionally, the Pixel 11 series phones feature bear-themed codenames.

A key report indicates that Google will likely power the Pixel 10a with an older-generation chipset compared with the Pixel 10 models. Typically, A-series phones share the same processor type as the more premium models in the Pixel line-up, though they are released significantly later, which helps keep the price lower.

The Pixel 10a may feature the Tensor G4 chipset, rather than the Tensor G5 found in the mainline Pixel 10. This suggests it could use the same processor as its predecessor, the Pixel 9a. The phone is expected to be announced in the coming months.