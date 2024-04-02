Goose Released Back to Wild After Being Shot by an Arrow

A Canadian goose was released back into the wild by wildlife rescue volunteers on March 4, in Chantilly, Virginia, after it was found with an arrow stuck in its side and taken to receive treatment.

In a Facebook post, Wildlife Rescue League said one of their rescuers, Billy Rios, retrieved the goose from the quarry, and transported it to local veterinarian Dr. Burwell.

According to the league the arrow had caused damage to the animal’s abdomen and intestinal tract. After administering pain medication and antibiotics, doctors sedated the goose and removed the arrow.

“Most injuries to the intestinal tract result in fatal infections,” the league said. “but miraculously thanks to the treatment Dr. Burwell provided, the goose was able to quickly improve and was released on March 4.”

Footage, filmed by Rios shows the goose being released back where it was found at Luck Stone Quarry in Loudoun County. Credit: Billy Rios via Storyful