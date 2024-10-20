‘Goosebumps: The Vanishing’ Trailer: David Schwimmer Warns His Kids to ‘Stay Out of the Basement’ | Video

David Schwimmer warns his kids to “stay out of the basement” in the first trailer for “Goosebumps: The Vanishing,” which was revealed during the show’s panel at New York Comic Con on Sunday.

The next chapter of Hulu’s anthology series, based on R.L. Stine’s “Goosebumps” books, premieres all eight episodes on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 across Disney+ and Hulu. It’s inspired by Stine’s 1992 novel, “Stay Out of the Basement,” the second book in the “Goosebumps” series.

The former “Friends” star plays Anthony Brewer, a divorced dad whose twins Cece (Jayden Bartels) and Devin (Sam McCarthy) are sent to spend a summer with him in Gravesend, Brooklyn. Soon, they are all entangled in “the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994,” per Hulu.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NsYcYtDBtc

In the trailer, we see Anthony warning his kids not to go into the basement — the same spot where a strange, ivy-like plant takes over his body. Later, we see him in a savage new mood as he breaks the window of a neighbor’s car that was blocking his driveway.

Season 2 also stars Ana Ortiz as Jen, Elijah M. Cooper as CJ, Galilea La Salvia as Frankie, Francesca Noel as Alex and Stony Blyden as Trey.

The first season of the anthology series featured Justin Long as high school teacher Nathan Bratt, who becomes possessed by the evil Slappy the Dummy, Stine’s most famous supernatural villain. Jayden Bartels and Sam McCarthy were also featured in Season 1.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the Disney Branded Television series was developed by Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman, with Hilary Winston and Letterman showrunning. All three serve as executive producers alongside Neal H. Moritz, Iole Lucchese, Pavun Shetty, Conor Welch, Caitlin Friedman, Erin O’Malley, James Eagan and Karl Frankenfield. “Goosebumps: The Vanishing” helms from Sony Pictures Television, Disney Branded Television, Original Film, Stoller Global Solutions and Scholastic Entertainment.

“Goosebumps: The Vanishing” premieres all eight episodes on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 across Disney+ and Hulu.



The post ‘Goosebumps: The Vanishing’ Trailer: David Schwimmer Warns His Kids to ‘Stay Out of the Basement’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.