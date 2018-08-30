GOP's Meme War Attempt Backfires As Old Ted Cruz Mime Pic Goes Viral

The Texas Republican Party tried to use memes to support the re-election bid of Sen. Ted Cruz, who is locked in a tighter-than-expected race with Rep. Beto O’Rourke.
It didn’t go well.
The battle began on Wednesday when the Texas GOP used its Twitter account to share a picture of Cruz’s Democratic rival from his days in a 1990s post-hardcore band as well as a mug shot from a DUI arrest from 20 years ago.
Soon enough, Cruz critics started circulating old pictures of the senator in return ― and one image, in particular, was shared around more than the rest: a photo of Cruz as a mime.
Ted Cruz played Adam in a mime performance of the Christian creation story when he was in high school. Is this really the fight that he wants to have? pic.twitter.com/f69n9hTjsP
— Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) August 29, 2018
According to the Daily Dot, the high school photo showed Cruz as a mime version of Adam in a play based on the Book of Genesis. Writer Parker Molloy offered a cutout version with a transparent background for anyone who wanted to work him into a meme scene:
In case anyone wants an image of Ted Cruz as a mime with a transparent background perfect for editing him into other pictures... I made this for you. pic.twitter.com/icqjND7ASu
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 30, 2018
It took off from there:
— LM Taylor (@dollyllamaX) August 30, 2018
Whoops! Missed a thing before. Here ya go! pic.twitter.com/uaAw5NeNrM
— Ignatius, Really. (@phlubup) August 30, 2018
this is the zodiac speaking pic.twitter.com/undBG8ZizI
— Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) August 30, 2018
Night of the Living Ted pic.twitter.com/NjBQiirjZf
— Dan J (@RelUnrelated) August 30, 2018
— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) August 30, 2018
— Sweaty-Toothed Madman (@goddamnedfrank) August 30, 2018
Here he is in his uncredited cameo in Shakes The Clown. pic.twitter.com/71uoTtVvCb
— Christian Long (@cuneform) August 30, 2018
Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/5Thqqt0JEr
— Jennifer Knecht (@_jenniferknecht) August 30, 2018
— kirston otis (@Kirston_Otis) August 30, 2018
Here’s Ted with Melania’s Christmas decorations pic.twitter.com/YILxM0bI5w
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 30, 2018
Cut the dude some slack. Ted was a wicked sk8r boi back in his day. pic.twitter.com/TAYgAwLrnE
— Hep (@hepkittie) August 30, 2018
— dby3000 (@dby3000) August 30, 2018
— Georgeous Gorge (@tjfuchs) August 30, 2018
Silent Hill 2: Cruz Control
Also, I freaked myself out making this. pic.twitter.com/3rGosfTHx7
— Candice Dayoan (@candicecd) August 30, 2018
— dustin (@dblanchard) August 30, 2018
— dubs (@DamienWilkens) August 30, 2018
Carnival of Soul(les)s pic.twitter.com/00sbWkLFXP
— Kristen Immoor (@kristenimmoor) August 30, 2018
Ted Inch Nails pic.twitter.com/ucdzAxqrEH
— NIN Tour History (@nintourhistory) August 30, 2018
Here's Ted trapped in math. pic.twitter.com/RggPciNnvd
— Zack Furness (@punkademic) August 30, 2018
The new Halloween remake is gonna be scary as hell! pic.twitter.com/RNC9o87lxD
— DumpTrump (@CapitolHe11) August 30, 2018
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.