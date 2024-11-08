GOP boosts majority in Iowa House and Senate after election
‘Sad and twisted take,’ one person on X responded to Maye Musk’s post
The far-right congresswoman marked Trump's victory by telling a whopper.
Hillary and Bill Clinton also issued a statement, warning Americans what they do next will "make the difference between a nation that moves forward or one that falls back."
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders issued a scathing statement on what he called the Democratic Party's "disastrous" campaign after Vice President Kamala Harris lost the presidential election to former President Donald Trump. The independent, who caucuses with Democrats, said it "should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them."
The longtime Democratic strategist previously said he's "scared to death" of another Trump term and its potentially dire consequences.
CNN commentator Van Jones launched into another emotional election-night monologue as polls showed Donald Trump was likely gong to take over the presidency, telling his fellow panelists Wednesday will mark a new day of terror for certain groups the former president targeted during his campaign. “They thought tomorrow morning they’re going to walk out with their shoulders back a little bit, maybe able to breathe for the first time and feel like they belong someplace,” Jones said just before 1 a.m
Mike Davis shared the graphic post shortly after Trump clinched victory in the presidential race
The conservative attorney said voters had "no excuse" to support a "depraved and brazen pathological liar" like the president-elect.
Presidential elections in America were front and center in the Russian state-controlled media, due to the widespread belief that Donald Trump’s return will all but guarantee the success of the floundering Russian invasion of Ukraine. During his morning broadcast on channel Solovyov Live, host Sergey Karnaukhov noted, “The new era has started. We’ll see what happens next.” Wednesday morning’s broadcast of the state TV show 60 Minutes was dedicated almost entirely to the topic of American election
Frank Luntz said the vice president's decision "hurt her" on the campaign trail.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump, on Thursday called for lawmakers to convene a special session ahead of another Trump presidency to safeguard the state’s progressive policies. Meanwhile, attorneys general in blue states across the country announced they were also gearing up for a legal fight.
Gavin Newsom wants the newly reelected Donald Trump to know California has a line, and the former president better think twice about crossing it when he returns to the White House next year. Waiting until Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech this afternoon in Washington DC, the Governor praised his longtime political ally …
Donald Trump’s wife reacted on social media as she prepares to return to the White House.
The Harris campaign shot back at Democratic Party leadership in Philadelphia after a local party boss blamed the top of the ticket for a poor showing in the city, insisting they treated local leadership with a “lack of respect.” The feud began when Robert Brady, the chair of the Philadelphia Democratic Party, ripped Kamala Harris’ campaign on Wednesday as being disrespectful and incompetent. Brady told The Philadelphia Inquirer he thinks Democrats “probably” should have kept Joe Biden as the par
The Democratic former senator explained what Donald Trump had "figured out."
The late night host held back tears with a reminder of who had a "terrible night" as Trump won the election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House majority hung in the balance Wednesday, teetering between Republican control that would usher in a new era of unified GOP governance in Washington or a flip to Democrats as a last line of resistance to a Trump second-term White House agenda.
The male faces of America’s first 44 presidents flashed across the big screen one after the other in black and white, before the sound of breaking glass filled the arena, revealing Hillary Clinton’s smiling face in full technicolor. The message to the Democratic National Convention in 2016 was clear. As the first female presidential candidate of a major U.S. political party, Clinton was destined to break the glass ceiling that had stood firm since George Washington took his oath on the balcony o