Advertisement

GOP Candidates Brag About Arrests During Colorado Debate

David Moye
·2 min read

The Republican Party has long claimed to be “the party of law and order,” but some GOP candidates in Colorado think a criminal record is a bragging point.

That sad truth was on display Thursday night at a primary debate in Fort Lupton, a community in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, when candidates were asked if they had ever been arrested.

A whopping six out of the nine candidates on the debate stage raised their hands to the audience’s cheers.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), who currently represents the 3rd District but is changing districts in hopes of improving her reelection chances, celebrated the moment by high-fiving with Mike Lynch, who, earlier this week, resigned as the state’s House minority leader after a 2022 DUI arrest was made public, according to Denver NBC affiliate KUSA.

Boebert told the audience that her arrest was “just a simple traffic violation that was unpaid,” but the Colorado Times Reporter said Friday that she was arrested in 2016 after skipping a required court hearing for rolling her truck into a ditch.

She was also arrested in 2015 for disorderly conduct after she allegedly encouraged underage drinkers at a music festival to resist the police.

Many people on social media noted the irony that a majority of the candidates seemed to think that having an arrest history was somehow a badge of honor ― or at least antithetical to the GOP’s professed core beliefs.

Related...