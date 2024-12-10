GOP lawmaker clashes with US postmaster in tense hearing exchange

Reann Philogene
·1 min read

A GOP lawmaker sparred with the US postmaster general during a hearing of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.

The debate happened on Tuesday, December 10th 2024, when Louis DeJoy was testifying before Congress.

Representative Rich McCormick accused the United States Postal Service of growing less efficient with its mail delivery service, telling DeJoy "You, Sir, do not get an A grade." McCormick then claimed that DeJoy was "responsible for the fall of the postal service."

DeJoy fired back, arguing “I am trying to fix the postal service.” The postmaster general then covered his ears to tune the lawmaker out.

