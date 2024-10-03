GOP senator: Opponents of Prop. 1 are misrepresenting it. Here’s why I’m voting yes | Opinion

As I prepare to retire from my role as your state senator, I find myself reflecting on the values that make Idaho such a special place. Our state is blessed with stunning landscapes and hardworking people who embody the spirit of community and resilience. From our thriving businesses to our well-managed forests and mines, Idahoans work tirelessly to support one another and maintain our way of life.

One of the most important issues on the ballot this year is Proposition 1. There has been a lot of misinformation and fearmongering surrounding this initiative, but I urge you to look beyond the scare tactics. Proposition 1 proposes open primaries and instant run-off voting, which are straightforward and secure methods to ensure every vote counts.

Voter security and fraud protection are at the heart of Proposition 1. These measures are designed to enhance the integrity of our elections, making sure that every vote is accurately counted and that the process is transparent. By adopting open primaries and instant run-off voting, we can safeguard our elections against fraud and ensure that the will of the people is truly represented.

Contrary to what some may say, adopting these measures will not turn Idaho into another California. In fact, only a handful of cities in California use ranked-choice voting, and it is not the reason for their political landscape. I have spoken with residents from states that use ranked-choice voting, and they are pleased with the system. It tends to moderate the extremes and bring more balanced representation.

Our state has always been well-managed, with a balanced budget and prudent use of tax dollars. Proposition 1 will help us continue this tradition of good governance by making our elections more inclusive and representative. I believe in the strength and wisdom of Idaho’s voters, and I am confident that we can embrace these changes without compromising our values.

Your vote does matter. Proposition 1 empowers voters by giving you more control over your choices and ensuring that your voice is heard. Please join me in voting yes on Proposition 1. Together, we can ensure that Idaho remains a place where every voice is heard and respected.

Sen. Linda Wright Hartgen is a Republican from Twin Falls.