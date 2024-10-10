GOP Strategist Pushes Harris To Be 'Ted Lasso' To Trump's 'Voldemort'

GOP strategist Mike Murphy had real advice for Vice President Kamala Harris based on fictional characters. (Watch the video below.)

In a guest spot on “Morning Joe” Thursday, Murphy was asked by host Willie Geist what the Democratic nominee’s strategy should be in the final weeks before the election against former President Donald Trump.

“People love the civil tone,” Murphy said. “... She should go Ted Lasso. Let him be Voldemort.”

Murphy didn’t just stop at encouraging the vice president to be affable like Jason Sudeikis’ soccer coach on the Emmy-winning comedy in contrast to the evil wizard from the “Harry Potter” series.

Murphy, a senior strategist behind Arnold Schwarzenegger’s win for California governor who also worked on successful campaigns for Jeb Bush and Mitt Romney, said Harris should be “flooding the zone” with impromptu appearances and local TV. “Earning it, working,” he said, because she didn’t go through a primary battle.

He also recommended that she put some distance between herself and President Joe Biden. “It’s cruel, but this is a tough business and we’re stopping Trump,” said Murphy, who endorsed Biden in 2020. “She can apologize later.”

Check out his other tips here:

"I would keep challenging Trump to a debate." @murphymike on his advice to the Harris-Walz campaign ahead of the election. pic.twitter.com/cYKmk3DYp6 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) October 10, 2024

