Gordie Howe International Bridge Project Invests $2.6 Million in Community Enhancements

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project team is forging ahead with its pledge to enrich the neighbourhoods of Sandwich/West Windsor and Delray/Southwest Detroit through 13 new projects, totalling $2.6 million (CDN) under the Community Benefits Plan.

Among the initiatives, six projects are designated for Windsor and seven for Detroit, addressing key community priority areas. These include $250,000 allocated for local history and culture, $1.25 million for community safety, $540,000 for green initiatives, $250,000 for food security, $250,000 for wellness, and $100,000 for community partnerships.

Funded through the Neighbourhood Infrastructure Strategy, a $23 million (CDN) direct investment on both sides of the border, these allocations stem from extensive community input gathered through public consultations in 2023 and subsequent proposal submissions. Detailed information on the upcoming initiatives slated for delivery between 2024 and 2025 is accessible at GordieHoweInternationalBridge.com.

In addition, a previously outlined initiative from the Community Benefits Plan focusing on enhancing adjacent trail connections in Southwest Detroit has progressed through collaboration with the City of Detroit. In 2024, cycling infrastructure will be introduced to Jefferson Avenue and Clark Street, facilitating a link between the Gordie Howe International Bridge multi-use path and the City of Detroit's Joe Louis Greenway.

Since 2019, the project team has collaborated with over 80 organizations from the US and Canada to execute the Community Benefits Plan's components: the Workforce Development and Participation Strategy and Neighbourhood Infrastructure Strategy.

Charl van Niekerk, CEO of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, expressed confidence in the positive impact these projects will have on the communities of Sandwich and Delray, complementing existing initiatives under the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan.

David Henderson, Interim CEO of Bridging North America, commended the Community Benefits team for its diligent efforts in securing new initiatives and funding partners, foreseeing positive outcomes for both sides of the border.

Bradley C. Wieferich, Director of the Michigan Department of Transportation, lauded the commitment of WDBA and MDOT to enhancing the quality of life beyond the bridge's construction, particularly emphasizing safety, green measures, and improved cycling and pedestrian connections.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter