Gordon Ramsay injured in ‘really bad’ cycling accident

Gordon Ramsay revealed he had been injured in a “really bad” cycling accident, but his helmet proved to be a life-saver.

The celebrity chef told how he had suffered bruising following the incident in Connecticut and shared an image of his injuries on Instagram.

He urged his 17.4 million followers to “wear a helmet” following what had happened.

In a post, Ramsay said: “With #FathersDay tomorrow I have very important message for all the dads out there…WEAR A HELMET! This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut.

“I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato.”

Ramsay said the helmet saved his life - Instagram

He added: “I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life. Have a great Father’s Day and be safe Gx.”

His safety advice comes in the wake of his move back to his family home in Wandsworth in south London, following a two-year revamp.

The chef, 57, and his wife Tana, 49, were seen returning to the property on Wednesday, which they originally bought for £2.8 million, which is now worth £7 million.

A series of renovation work has been carried out at the site, including a single storey outbuilding in the garden and a temporary pig enclosure.