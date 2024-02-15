Gordon Sparks: Anger as radio legend mural blocked

Fundraisers say they are "devastated" after a council blocked plans for a mural commemorating BBC broadcaster Gordon Sparks.

Mr Sparks, who was known for his commentaries at Plymouth Argyle games, died in October 2022 aged 61.

Nearly £6,000 was raised for the mural and planning permission was granted for it at the Life Centre leisure centre, near Argyle's Home Park ground.

Plymouth City Council said it cannot go ahead for a "variety of reasons".

An online fundraising campaign for a mural was launched after the death of Mr Sparks, who was called the "gold standard in radio broadcasting" by BBC director general Tim Davie.

Mr Sparks commentated on Argyle matches for 32 years and presented the breakfast show at BBC Radio Devon.

Planning permission for the mural on the side of the Life Centre was granted in July 2023.

But members of the Gordon Sparks Mural Committee said in January the council told them the mural could not go there.

Si Nye of the fundraising committee told BBC News: "Clearly after over one year of constant involvement with meetings and fundraising we are devastated.

"We would love to work with the council on another site and the project goes on.

"But we feel we have had the rug pulled out from beneath our feet at the last moment."

'Favourite son'

A Plymouth City Council spokesman said: "For a variety of reasons, including maintenance, construction and practical concerns, as well as the risk of future financial liability for the council, the building is not suitable for the mural, or a mural of any kind for that matter."

He said the issues "came to light" after planning permission had been granted and "when the mural committee started the process of getting formal permission to use the building".

The spokesman said: "Gordon Sparks was and remains one of Plymouth's favourite sons and it is right and proper that he should be commemorated in the city.

Alternative space

"That is why everybody involved, the council, Argyle and of course the Gordon Sparks Mural Committee, wants this project to go ahead.

"But as we have made very clear to the committee, it cannot go ahead at the committee's preferred location on the side of the Life Centre."

The council added that Argyle had "bent over backwards to help" and had offered an alternative space in the Lyndhurst Stand of Home Park.

"We want to see this project succeed so it is disappointing that this option, which seemed to be the perfect solution, has not been taken up," said the spokesman.

