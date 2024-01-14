Gore fans gather in Southend-on-Sea for the horror version of Cannes

The Horror-on-Sea festival showcases films such as Bathtub Shark Attack

Film fans have descended on an Essex coastal city to celebrate the curious world of independent horror.

Now in its 11th year, the Horror-on-Sea festival has become a key event in the UK horror film scene.

Held in Southend-on-Sea, the festival line-up includes screenings of Werewolf Santa, Bathtub Shark Attack, Blood Demons and Mosaic.

Festival director Paul Cotgrove said: "We've got a thriving independent horror industry here."

Mr Cotgrove said people had come from across the UK and further afield, including Italy and the Netherlands

"We've got a varied range of horror films this year, though we do tend to like the fun side of horror.

"There's a lot of laughter to be had.

"We've got a lot of pleasing films and the audience loves them."

The festival, held at the Park Inn Hotel, ends on 21 January

The festival takes place over two weekends and the programme includes a range of short and feature length films as well as workshops for those in the industry.

About 2,000 people are expected to attend over the six-days.

"The people who come are a mix of horror film fans who want the opportunity to meet the filmmakers who have the chance to network among themselves," Mr Cotgrove said.

"It is a great hotchpotch of different people."

During the week actress Hannah Paterson works as a social worker

For Hannah Paterson, Horror-on-Sea is an opportunity to catch up with friends across the industry.

Ms Paterson is a social worker who also acts, writes and produces independent horror in her spare time.

"It is really great fun," she said. "It is a great community and there are people who you might not see during the year but you will see them here, and people just come together."

She says events such as Horror-on-Sea are crucial for those involved in independent filmmaking in terms of forging connections, sharing ideas and helping one another bring their ideas to life through mutual support.

"You can make all those connections here and strengthen those bonds," she said.

Story continues

Ms Paterson said she was particularly looking forward to the screening of Mosaic, a film she helped write and produce, and appears in.

"I'll be really interested to see what lands and what doesn't - I like seeing different audiences and their reactions to things."

Amongst the stalls is a tribute to an old-style video shop, called Video Dungeon.

The brainchild of Singh Lall, the video shop harks back to the days when people would endlessly browse through the titles before deciding which film to take home.

"For me, it is all about nostalgia," he said. "I and a lot of filmmakers I know miss the days of VHS.

"Back in the day you would go and browse your local video shop and whatever film you chose on a Friday night, you were locked into it and there was no going back."

He also loves the artwork produced to make the boxes of the cassettes stand out in the store.

In and amongst the many boxes of well-known horror flicks are those from people whose films are being shown at the festival.

Each Saturday members of the Thundersley Superhero Alliance (Halloween Section) arrive to collect money for Little Havens Children's Hospice

