Gorgeous spring weather drops in tomorrow and will last all the way through the weekend

Storyful

A nine-month-old rescued tiger cub that has been living at Oakland Zoo in California departed for her “forever home” on Monday morning, April 8, footage shows.Lily was rescued in March and was named by a public poll.“It’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to rescues (especially those as sweet as Lily), but we are very happy she has a trustworthy and expansive new home, and we are proud to have been able to nurse her back to health over the past one and a half months,” the zoo wrote on social media.Lily would have a permanent home at the Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) sanctuary in Northern California. She has a serious bone condition that will require care for the rest of her life, PAWS said.“Our expert veterinary and caregiver staff will provide the care she needs as this special tiger begins her new life at PAWS,” the sanctuary said.Footage shows Oakland Zoo staff assisting California Department of Fish and Wildlife crews with Lily’s transport crate ahead of her departure on Monday morning. Credit: Oakland Zoo via Storyful